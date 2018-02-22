Public Safety Logs February 11-February 16

February 11

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

Location: Lyceum Drive

SUMMARY: Caller reported vehicle/barrier property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Medical Assist/ Injury Related

Location: Terraces

SUMMARY: Caller reported falling on ice and injuring hand. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Medical Assist/ Illness Related

Location: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported having body aches, fever and cough. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Medical Assist/ Illness Related

Location: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported having flu-like symptoms. Person transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.

Medical Assist/ Injury Related

Location: Upper Quads

SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell on ice and injured their head and elbow. Prior to officer’s arrival, person left to obtain medical assistance. Patrol officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: Unknown location

SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information person had sexual intercourse with another person without consent. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Suspicious Person

Location: Lot 5

Summary: Caller reported unknown person knocked on door asking for money. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

February 12

Medical Assist/ Injury Related

Location: J-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell on ice and injured face, knee and elbow. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

February 13

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller resported unknown person damaged soap dispenser. Patrol Officer Job Elmore responded.

February 14

Burglary Unlawful Entry/ No Force 3rd Degree

Location: Park Center for Business

SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person entered area and stole cash. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Center for Health Sciences

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activiation caused by child activating pull station. Master Patrol Office Bruce Holmstock responded.



February 15

Check On The Welfare

Location: O-Lot

SUMMARY: Person reported person very upset. Officer determined person had received bad news and was transported to counseling center. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Aggravated Harassment 1st Degree

Location: Terrace 9

SUMMARY: Caller reported unkown person drew swastika. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Sexual Misconduct No Degree

Location: On-Campus Residence Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported sexual contact with another person without consent. Investigation pending Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Medical Assist

Location: Tallcott Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person screaming they are going to kill themselves. Personal transported to hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported water coming from ceiling. Facilities determined water pipe was leaking. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

SCC Irresponsible Use Of Alcohol

Location: Lyon Hall

Summary: Caller reported intoxicated person passed out. Person was transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

February 16

Off-Campus Incident

Location: Coddington Road

Summary: Caller reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Officers assisted with traffic. State police investigated accident. Assistance was provided. Sergret Don Lyke responded.

Petit Larceny Under $50

Location: Campus Center

Summary: Caller reported person stole beverage. Officer judicially referred one person for larceny. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Medical Assist/ Injury Related

Location: Eastman Hall

Summary: Caller reported abdominal pains. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.