Public Safety Logs February 11-February 16

February 11
Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage
Location: Lyceum Drive
SUMMARY: Caller reported vehicle/barrier property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
Medical Assist/ Injury Related
Location: Terraces
SUMMARY: Caller reported falling on ice and injuring hand. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
Medical Assist/ Illness Related
Location: Clarke Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported having body aches, fever and cough. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Medical Assist/ Illness Related
Location: Clarke Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported having flu-like symptoms. Person transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.
Medical Assist/ Injury Related
Location: Upper Quads
SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell on ice and injured their head and elbow. Prior to officer’s arrival, person left to obtain medical assistance. Patrol officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Off-Campus Incident
Location: Unknown location
SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information person had sexual intercourse with another person without consent. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
Suspicious Person
Location: Lot 5
Summary: Caller reported unknown person knocked on door asking for money. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.
February 12
Medical Assist/ Injury Related
Location: J-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell on ice and injured face, knee and elbow. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
February 13
Criminal Mischief 4th Degree
Location: Campus Center
SUMMARY: Caller resported unknown person damaged soap dispenser. Patrol Officer Job Elmore responded.
February 14
Burglary Unlawful Entry/ No Force 3rd Degree
Location: Park Center for Business
SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person entered area and stole cash. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Center for Health Sciences
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activiation caused by child activating pull station. Master Patrol Office Bruce Holmstock responded.
February 15
Check On The Welfare
Location: O-Lot
SUMMARY: Person reported person very upset. Officer determined person had received bad news and was transported to counseling center. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Aggravated Harassment 1st Degree
Location: Terrace 9
SUMMARY: Caller reported unkown person drew swastika. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Sexual Misconduct No Degree
Location: On-Campus Residence Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported sexual contact with another person without consent. Investigation pending Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
Medical Assist
Location: Tallcott Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person screaming they are going to kill themselves. Personal transported to hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
Accidental Property Damage
Location: Garden Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported water coming from ceiling. Facilities determined water pipe was leaking. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
SCC Irresponsible Use Of Alcohol
Location: Lyon Hall
Summary: Caller reported intoxicated person passed out. Person was transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.
February 16
Off-Campus Incident
Location: Coddington Road
Summary: Caller reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Officers assisted with traffic. State police investigated accident. Assistance was provided. Sergret Don Lyke responded.
Petit Larceny Under $50
Location: Campus Center
Summary: Caller reported person stole beverage. Officer judicially referred one person for larceny. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Medical Assist/ Injury Related
Location: Eastman Hall
Summary: Caller reported abdominal pains. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.
Comments