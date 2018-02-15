Public Safety Logs February 5-February 10

February 6

Motor Vehicle Accident

Location: Textor Circle

Summary: Caller reported person left voicemail reporting property damage motor vehicle accident. Officer contacted person and they declined to file a report. Patrol Officer Corinne Searle responded.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: All other

Summary: Complainant reported person attempted to make contact with another person violating restriction notice. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Peggy Ryan Williams Center

Summary: Caller reported person fell down set of stairs and injured knee. Officer transported person to health center. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

SCC Fire Safety Related Offenses

Location: Smiddy Hall

Summary: Environmental Health and Safety staff reported people failing to leave building during fire drill. Environmental Health and Safety staff judicially referred two people for fire safety violation. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded.

Check on the Welfare

Location: Terraces

Summary: Caller reported person with high anxiety. Officer transported person to the counseling center. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Larceny Credit Card

Location: Fitness Center

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole wallet. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.

February 7

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: Coddington Road

Summary: Caller reported vehicle/guiderail property damage motor vehicle accident. Accident report forwarded to Tompkins County 911 Center. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: Terraces

Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred four people for violation of the drug policy and one for

dishonesty. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

February 8

Check on the Welfare

Location: East Tower

Summary: Caller reported thirdhand information that person is having suicidal thoughts. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

February 9

Suspicious Circumstances

Location: All other

Summary: Caller reported threatening posts on social media. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Medical assistance

Location: Holmes Hall

Summary: Caller reported person made threats to harm themself. Person had injured themself, was taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: Terraces

Summary: Caller reported unknown person damaged bathroom stall door. Patrol Officer BryanVerzosa responded.

Criminal Possession Cannabis 5th Degree

Location: Hood Hall

Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for criminal possession of marijuana. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

February 10

Disorderly Conduct No Degree

Location: Landon Hall

Summary: Caller reported unknown person banging on doors demanding to be let in. Officer unable to locate person. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

V&T Violations

Location: All other

Summary: Person reported package contained false identification. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Caller reported loud music. Officer judicially referred one person for noise violation, failure to comply, criminal tampering with fire alarm devices and unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: All other

Summary: Caller reported intoxicated person vomiting. Officer judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

Petit Larceny Over $200

Location: Campus Center

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole jacket. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Fire

Location: East Tower

Summary: Caller reported problem with electric outlet. Officer determined outlet sparked, caused fire which extinguished itself. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

SCC Fire Safety Related Offenses

Location: West Tower

Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for fire safety violation. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.