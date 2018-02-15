Public Safety Logs February 5-February 10

February 6
Motor Vehicle Accident
Location: Textor Circle
Summary: Caller reported person left voicemail reporting property damage motor vehicle accident. Officer contacted person and they declined to file a report. Patrol Officer Corinne Searle responded.
Off-Campus Incident
Location: All other
Summary: Complainant reported person attempted to make contact with another person violating restriction notice. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Peggy Ryan Williams Center
Summary: Caller reported person fell down set of stairs and injured knee. Officer transported person to health center. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
SCC Fire Safety Related Offenses
Location: Smiddy Hall
Summary: Environmental Health and Safety staff reported people failing to leave building during fire drill. Environmental Health and Safety staff judicially referred two people for fire safety violation. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded.
Check on the Welfare
Location: Terraces
Summary: Caller reported person with high anxiety. Officer transported person to the counseling center. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
Larceny Credit Card
Location: Fitness Center
Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole wallet. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.
February 7
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.
Off-Campus Incident
Location: Coddington Road
Summary: Caller reported vehicle/guiderail property damage motor vehicle accident. Accident report forwarded to Tompkins County 911 Center. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
SCC Drug Violations
Location: Terraces
Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred four people for violation of the drug policy and one for
dishonesty. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
February 8
Check on the Welfare
Location: East Tower
Summary: Caller reported thirdhand information that person is having suicidal thoughts. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
February 9
Suspicious Circumstances
Location: All other
Summary: Caller reported threatening posts on social media. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
Medical assistance
Location: Holmes Hall
Summary: Caller reported person made threats to harm themself. Person had injured themself, was taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
Criminal Mischief 4th Degree
Location: Terraces
Summary: Caller reported unknown person damaged bathroom stall door. Patrol Officer BryanVerzosa responded.
Criminal Possession Cannabis 5th Degree
Location: Hood Hall
Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for criminal possession of marijuana. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.
February 10
Disorderly Conduct No Degree
Location: Landon Hall
Summary: Caller reported unknown person banging on doors demanding to be let in. Officer unable to locate person. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.
V&T Violations
Location: All other
Summary: Person reported package contained false identification. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Caller reported loud music. Officer judicially referred one person for noise violation, failure to comply, criminal tampering with fire alarm devices and unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.
SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol
Location: All other
Summary: Caller reported intoxicated person vomiting. Officer judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.
Petit Larceny Over $200
Location: Campus Center
Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole jacket. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
Fire
Location: East Tower
Summary: Caller reported problem with electric outlet. Officer determined outlet sparked, caused fire which extinguished itself. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
SCC Fire Safety Related Offenses
Location: West Tower
Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for fire safety violation. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.
