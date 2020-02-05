Public Safety Logs Jan. 20 – 26

January 20
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: Lower Quads
SUMMARY: The caller reported finding a pair of pants in the snow. The officer checked the area and reported no one in the area and no fresh footprints in the snow. The pants were logged into found property. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
Suspicious Vehicle
LOCATION: Y-Lot
SUMMARY: The officer reported a suspicious vehicle was occupied with the lights on. The officer determined that the driver of the vehicle had stopped to rest. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
January 21
Fire Alarm Accidental
LOCATION: Circle Apartment
Building 211
SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm was caused by burnt food. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
January 22
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: Holmes Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported thirdhand information that a person was smoking marijuana. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the person. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Assist Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office
LOCATION: Danby Road
SUMMARY: The officer reported a property damage motor vehicle accident.The officer assisted in controlling traffic until Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department responded. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
January 23
Larceny Credit Card
LOCATION: Fitness Center
SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person stole a wallet that held cash, a credit card and identification information. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.
SCC Fires and Safety Related Offenses
LOCATION: Terrace 13
SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety reported a burning candle was located during a fire drill. The officer reported two people were judicially referred for fire safety offenses. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded.
January 24
Assist Ithaca Police Department
LOCATION: Other
SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Dispatch requested assistance with an intoxicated person at an off-campus location. The officer reported the person declined medical assistance from ambulance staff. The officer assisted the person to their residence. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.
Suspicious Person
LOCATION: Lower Quads
SUMMARY: The caller reported a person smoking marijuana. The officers checked the area a were unable to locate the described person. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
SCC Fires and Safety Related Offenses
LOCATION: Terrace 9
SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety reported finding a smoke detector that was covered while conducting a fire drill. The officer judicially referred three people for fire safety offenses. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded.
SCC Underage Possession of Alcohol
LOCATION: R-Lot
SUMMARY: The officer reported an underage person was found to be in possession of an open container of alcohol. The officer judicially referred the person for underage possession of alcohol and failure to comply. Security Officer Alec Williams responded.
January 25
Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree
LOCATION: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person damaged two exit signs. The damage to the signs resulted in exposed electrical wires. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.
Suspicious Person
LOCATION: Bogart Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person knocked on their door and requested entry. The officer reported the area was checked and was unable to locate the person. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.
Medical Assist/Illness Related
LOCATION: East Tower
SUMMARY: The caller reported a person with severe abdominal pains due to illness. The officer reported the person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
January 26
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person was repeatedly knocking on their door. The officers were unable to locate the person. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.
Accidental Property Damage
LOCATION: East Tower
SUMMARY: The officer reported water damage to ceiling tiles. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.
Medical Assist/Injury Related
LOCATION: J-Lot
SUMMARY: The caller reported falling on the ice and hitting their head. The officer reported the person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
LOCATION: Garden Apartment 26
SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm activation. The officer reported the alarm activation was caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.