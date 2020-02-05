Public Safety Logs Jan. 20 – 26

January 20

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Lower Quads

SUMMARY: The caller reported finding a pair of pants in the snow. The officer checked the area and reported no one in the area and no fresh footprints in the snow. The pants were logged into found property. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Suspicious Vehicle

LOCATION: Y-Lot

SUMMARY: The officer reported a suspicious vehicle was occupied with the lights on. The officer determined that the driver of the vehicle had stopped to rest. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

January 21

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartment

Building 211

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm was caused by burnt food. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

January 22

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Holmes Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported thirdhand information that a person was smoking marijuana. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the person. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Assist Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office

LOCATION: Danby Road

SUMMARY: The officer reported a property damage motor vehicle accident.The officer assisted in controlling traffic until Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department responded. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

January 23

Larceny Credit Card

LOCATION: Fitness Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person stole a wallet that held cash, a credit card and identification information. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

SCC Fires and Safety Related Offenses

LOCATION: Terrace 13

SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety reported a burning candle was located during a fire drill. The officer reported two people were judicially referred for fire safety offenses. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded.

January 24

Assist Ithaca Police Department

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Dispatch requested assistance with an intoxicated person at an off-campus location. The officer reported the person declined medical assistance from ambulance staff. The officer assisted the person to their residence. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Suspicious Person

LOCATION: Lower Quads

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person smoking marijuana. The officers checked the area a were unable to locate the described person. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

SCC Fires and Safety Related Offenses

LOCATION: Terrace 9

SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety reported finding a smoke detector that was covered while conducting a fire drill. The officer judicially referred three people for fire safety offenses. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded.

SCC Underage Possession of Alcohol

LOCATION: R-Lot

SUMMARY: The officer reported an underage person was found to be in possession of an open container of alcohol. The officer judicially referred the person for underage possession of alcohol and failure to comply. Security Officer Alec Williams responded.

January 25

Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person damaged two exit signs. The damage to the signs resulted in exposed electrical wires. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

Suspicious Person

LOCATION: Bogart Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person knocked on their door and requested entry. The officer reported the area was checked and was unable to locate the person. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person with severe abdominal pains due to illness. The officer reported the person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

January 26

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person was repeatedly knocking on their door. The officers were unable to locate the person. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: The officer reported water damage to ceiling tiles. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: J-Lot

SUMMARY: The caller reported falling on the ice and hitting their head. The officer reported the person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Garden Apartment 26

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm activation. The officer reported the alarm activation was caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.