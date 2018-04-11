Public Safety Logs March 23-March 25

March 23

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: Terrace 13

SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Officer judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol and possessing a fictitious ID. Master Patrol Office Jon Elmore responded.

V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident

Location: J-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown vehicle damaged a parked vehicle and left the area. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

SCC Acts of Dishonesty

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person allowed another to use their student ID. Officer judicially referred one person for acts of dishonesty. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Rape 3rd degree

Location: Tower Skyline Drive

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information one person had sexual intercourse with another person without consent. Person reported incident to Title IX. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

SCC Causing Fire/Explosion

Location: Upper Quad

SUMMARY: Caller reported people cooking over an open flame. Officer issued person warning for possession and use of hazardous substances. Fire Patrol Specialist Max Noble responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Eastman Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and four for violation of drug policy. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

Criminal Possession of Marijuana 5th Degree

Location: Lower Quad

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for criminal possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

March 24

Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree

Location: Williams Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported hearing people inside building and unknown person had placed tape on walls and floor. Officer determined tape was decorative and authorized. Tampering

unfound. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

SCC Disruptive/Excessive Noise

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana and excessive noise. Officer issued one person a warning for the noise. Master Patrol Office Jon Elmore responded.

Check on the Welfare

Location: Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported person called them twice. Did not leave message and now caller is unable to make contact with them. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Aggravated Harassment 1st Degree

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person drew swastika. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by steam from shower. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Medical Assist/ Psychological

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent alarming text message. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law. Person was then transported to hospital and received medical assistance. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Medical Assist/ Injury Related

Location: Hill Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person injured ear while playing volleyball. Person declined medical assistance. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: Hilliard Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for violation of the drug policy and failure to comply. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

Location: Circle Lot 7

SUMMARY: Caller reported two-vehicle property damage motor vehicle accident. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

March 25

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: Holmes Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person intoxicated and hysterical. Person declined medical assistance. Officer judicially referred person. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

Medical Assist/ Injury Related

Location: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out. Officer determined person had injured head and was vomiting. Person transported to hospital. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

Off-campus Incident

Location: Not available

SUMMARY: Caller reported verbal argument occurred off campus and property was damaged. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Accidental Property Damage

Location:Ceracche Athletic

Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported foul ball damaged window. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.