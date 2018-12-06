Public Safety Logs Nov. 12-Nov. 18

November 12

Medical assist/injury related

Location: Terrace 13

SUMMARY: Officer reported injury to knee. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Medical assist/psychological

Location: Hood Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person with suicidal thoughts. Officer determined person had taken alcohol and medication. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Check on the welfare

Location: Circle Apartments 170

SUMMARY: Caller reporter person not answering their phone. The officer made contact with the person and they will contact the caller. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

November 13

Petit Larceny over $200

Location: Williams Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole computer. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Assist Ithaca Fire Department

Location: Upper Athletic Fields

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 center reported two car personal injury motor vehicle accident and requested landing zone set up for helicopter to airlift person involved. Helicopter canceled due to weather. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

Fire alarm smoke investigation

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported smoke. Officer determined smoke was caused by food cooked in the microwave. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

November 14

Motor vehicle accident

Location: Grant Egbert Boulevard

SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage from a motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

SCC Harassment/intimidation/endangering

Location: Williams Halls

SUMMARY: Complaint reported that a person made verbal comment that caused alarm. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

Off-campus incident

Location: Unknown

SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported one person arrested for noise violation. Master Security Officer Wendy Lewis responded.

November 15

Trespass no degree

Location: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Officer reported people on closed recreation trails. Officer issued three people a warning for trespassing. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Motor vehicle accident

Location: Conservatory Drive

SUMMARY: Officer reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

SCC drug violations

Location: Holmes Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially reported two people for violating the drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

SCC drug violations

Location: Garden Apartment 28

SUMMARY: Caller reported loud music. Officer judicially referred two people for excessive noise and drug policy violation. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

November 16

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Circles Apartments General Area

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that a person may have been struck by a motor vehicle. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. Investigation pending.

Criminal possession of marijuana 4th degree

Location: Bogart Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported finding marijuana and paraphernalia during health and safety check. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

V & T license violations

Location: Terrace 3

SUMMARY: Caller reported fictitious license found during health and safety check. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

November 17

Check on the welfare

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person not answering phone. Officer determined person was safe and will contact the caller. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: During a health and safety inspection, caller reported finding marijuana paraphernalia and smoke detectors covered. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: During a health and safety inspection, the caller reported finding marijuana paraphernalia. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: Terrace 3

SUMMARY: During a health and safety inspection, caller reported finding alcohol and marijuana.