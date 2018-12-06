Public Safety Logs Nov. 12-Nov. 18

November 12
Medical assist/injury related
Location: Terrace 13
SUMMARY: Officer reported injury to knee. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Medical assist/psychological
Location: Hood Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person with suicidal thoughts. Officer determined person had taken alcohol and medication. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Check on the welfare
Location: Circle Apartments 170
SUMMARY: Caller reporter person not answering their phone. The officer made contact with the person and they will contact the caller. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.
November 13
Petit Larceny over $200
Location: Williams Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole computer. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
Assist Ithaca Fire Department
Location: Upper Athletic Fields
SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 center reported two car personal injury motor vehicle accident and requested landing zone set up for helicopter to airlift person involved. Helicopter canceled due to weather. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.
Fire alarm smoke investigation
Location: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported smoke. Officer determined smoke was caused by food cooked in the microwave. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
November 14
Motor vehicle accident
Location: Grant Egbert Boulevard
SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage from a motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
SCC Harassment/intimidation/endangering
Location: Williams Halls
SUMMARY: Complaint reported that a person made verbal comment that caused alarm. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.
Off-campus incident
Location: Unknown
SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported one person arrested for noise violation. Master Security Officer Wendy Lewis responded.
November 15
Trespass no degree
Location: Recreation Trails
SUMMARY: Officer reported people on closed recreation trails. Officer issued three people a warning for trespassing. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Motor vehicle accident
Location: Conservatory Drive
SUMMARY: Officer reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
SCC drug violations
Location: Holmes Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially reported two people for violating the drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
SCC drug violations
Location: Garden Apartment 28
SUMMARY: Caller reported loud music. Officer judicially referred two people for excessive noise and drug policy violation. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
November 16
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Circles Apartments General Area
SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that a person may have been struck by a motor vehicle. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. Investigation pending.
Criminal possession of marijuana 4th degree
Location: Bogart Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported finding marijuana and paraphernalia during health and safety check. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
V & T license violations
Location: Terrace 3
SUMMARY: Caller reported fictitious license found during health and safety check. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
November 17
Check on the welfare
Location: East Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported person not answering phone. Officer determined person was safe and will contact the caller. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Unlawful possession of marijuana
Location: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: During a health and safety inspection, caller reported finding marijuana paraphernalia and smoke detectors covered. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
Unlawful possession of marijuana
Location: East Tower
SUMMARY: During a health and safety inspection, the caller reported finding marijuana paraphernalia. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Unlawful possession of marijuana
Location: Terrace 3
SUMMARY: During a health and safety inspection, caller reported finding alcohol and marijuana.
