Public Safety Logs Nov. 16–29

Nov. 16

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: Butterfield Stadium

SUMMARY: Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore reported a person jumped the fence to the athletic field. The officer reported the person was warned for trespassing and directed to leave the arena.

Petit Larceny Between $50–$100

LOCATION: Hilliard Hall

SUMMARY: During monthly fire safety inspections, two fire extinguishers were missing from their locations. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore reported that the thefts occurred sometime between Oct. 2 and Nov. 4.

Nov. 17

Making Graffiti No Degree

LOCATION: Lyceum Drive

SUMMARY: Officer reported an unknown person made graffiti on a light pole. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

Nov. 19

Check On The Welfare

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person made statements about harming themself. Officer reported the person lives in another state and the caller was directed to contact local law enforcement. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Nov. 21

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 190

SUMMARY: Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento reported an open door. The officer made contact with the resident and the resident stated they did not close the door all the way.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: The Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Officers reported alarm activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Student Conduct Code Fire Safety–Related Offenses

LOCATION: The Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: During a fire alarm investigation, officers determined a person left their apartment while cooking. Officers discovered a smoke detector had been covered. The person was referred to student conduct for violation of fire safety. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Nov. 23

Fire Actual Fire/Flame/Ignition

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 121

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore reported the alarm activation was caused by steam from a shower.

Nov. 24

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Higgins Stadium

SUMMARY: Officer reported the odor of marijuana. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the source of the odor. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.