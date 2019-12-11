Public Safety Logs Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

November 25

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety Parking Lot

SUMMARY: While conducting vehicle inspection, the officer observed damage to passenger side front fender. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Assist Ithaca Fire Department

LOCATION: Upper Quad

SUMMARY: The Office of Environmental Health and Safety assisted Ithaca Fire Department with geography training. Tim Ryan, assistant director for the Office of Envrionmental Health and Safety, responded.

November 26

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Circle Lot 6

SUMMARY: The caller observed a vehicle with the door open and no occupant. The officer reported the owner was unable to be located. The vehicle door was secured. Patrol Officer Kiehm Nguyen responded.

Assist Cornell Police Department

LOCATION: Cornell University

SUMMARY: Cornell University Police Department requested information on person. The person is not affiliated. Security Officer Amy Noble responded.

November 27

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 130

SUMMARY: The caller reported an open door to residence with the light on. The officer made contact with the resident. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.

Criminal Contempt Second Degree

LOCATION: Z-Lot

SUMMARY: The officer reported a suspicious vehicle parked in lot. The officer reported passenger and driver had an active order of protection restricting all contact. One person arrested for criminal contempt second degree and issued an appearance ticket for return to Ithaca Town Court. Both persons issued trespass waiver from Ithaca College. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

November 28

Safety Hazard

LOCATION: J-Lot

SUMMARY: The caller reported parking lot covered in ice making vehicle travel dangerous. The Office of Facilities responded and Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.

November 30

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

LOCATION: College Circle Drive

SUMMARY: The caller reported a motor vehicle accident with property damage. The vehicle struck the curb due to driver distraction. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Eastman Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person removed items from residence. The officer reported the caller will check with the Office of Residential Life to determine if items were removed during Health and Safety inspections. Sergeant Donald Lyke responded.

Assist Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: The officer reported an alarm activation at an off-campus location. The officer secured the location until Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department’s arrival. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

December 1

Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: The officer reported an unknown person caused damage to a vehicle. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded to the incident.

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

LOCATION: Alumni Circle

SUMMARY: The officer reported a motor vehicle accident with property damage to one car. The vehicle struck the curbing. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

LOCATION: Terrace 2

SUMMARY: Caller reported person feeling ill due to inhaling vapor marijuana. The officer reported person decline medical assistance with ambulance staff. The officer judicially referred person for irresponsible use of drugs and judicially referred five people for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded to the incident.

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

LOCATION: Tower Skyline Drive

SUMMARY: The caller reported a motor vehicle accident with property damage to one car. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. The officer reported fire alarm activation accidental due to burnt food. Sergeant Ron Hart responded to the incident.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartment

Building 130

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. The officer reported fire alarm activation accidental due to steam from the shower. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded to the incident.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

LOCATION: Holmes Hall

SUMMARY: The officer reported an odor of marijuana. The officer judicially referred three people for under age possession of alcohol and two for unlawful possession of marijuana and voilation of drug policy. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded to the incident.