Public Safety Logs Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

November 25
Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage
LOCATION: Office of Public Safety Parking Lot
SUMMARY: While conducting vehicle inspection, the officer observed damage to passenger side front fender. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Assist Ithaca Fire Department
LOCATION: Upper Quad
SUMMARY: The Office of Environmental Health and Safety assisted Ithaca Fire Department with geography training. Tim Ryan, assistant director for the Office of Envrionmental Health and Safety, responded.
November 26
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: Circle Lot 6
SUMMARY: The caller observed a vehicle with the door open and no occupant. The officer reported the owner was unable to be located. The vehicle door was secured. Patrol Officer Kiehm Nguyen responded.
Assist Cornell Police Department
LOCATION: Cornell University
SUMMARY: Cornell University Police Department requested information on person. The person is not affiliated. Security Officer Amy Noble responded.
November 27
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 130
SUMMARY: The caller reported an open door to residence with the light on. The officer made contact with the resident. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.
Criminal Contempt Second Degree
LOCATION: Z-Lot
SUMMARY: The officer reported a suspicious vehicle parked in lot. The officer reported passenger and driver had an active order of protection restricting all contact. One person arrested for criminal contempt second degree and issued an appearance ticket for return to Ithaca Town Court. Both persons issued trespass waiver from Ithaca College. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.
November 28
Safety Hazard
LOCATION: J-Lot
SUMMARY: The caller reported parking lot covered in ice making vehicle travel dangerous. The Office of Facilities responded and Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.
November 30
Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage
LOCATION: College Circle Drive
SUMMARY: The caller reported a motor vehicle accident with property damage. The vehicle struck the curb due to driver distraction. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: Eastman Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person removed items from residence. The officer reported the caller will check with the Office of Residential Life to determine if items were removed during Health and Safety inspections. Sergeant Donald Lyke responded.
Assist Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office
LOCATION: Other
SUMMARY: The officer reported an alarm activation at an off-campus location. The officer secured the location until Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department’s arrival. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
December 1
Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree
LOCATION: Other
SUMMARY: The officer reported an unknown person caused damage to a vehicle. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded to the incident.
Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage
LOCATION: Alumni Circle
SUMMARY: The officer reported a motor vehicle accident with property damage to one car. The vehicle struck the curbing. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
LOCATION: Terrace 2
SUMMARY: Caller reported person feeling ill due to inhaling vapor marijuana. The officer reported person decline medical assistance with ambulance staff. The officer judicially referred person for irresponsible use of drugs and judicially referred five people for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded to the incident.
Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage
LOCATION: Tower Skyline Drive
SUMMARY: The caller reported a motor vehicle accident with property damage to one car. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
LOCATION: Landon Hall
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. The officer reported fire alarm activation accidental due to burnt food. Sergeant Ron Hart responded to the incident.
Fire Alarm Accidental
LOCATION: Circle Apartment
Building 130
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. The officer reported fire alarm activation accidental due to steam from the shower. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded to the incident.
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
LOCATION: Holmes Hall
SUMMARY: The officer reported an odor of marijuana. The officer judicially referred three people for under age possession of alcohol and two for unlawful possession of marijuana and voilation of drug policy. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded to the incident.