The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 22, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Public Safety Logs Nov. 9–Nov. 15

Public Safety Logs Nov. 9–Nov. 15
  File Photo/The Ithacan
By
Published: November 22, 2020

Nov. 9

Suspicious Letter/Email/Correspondence 

LOCATION: All Other 

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person sent an email misrepresenting themself. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded. 

 

Scheme to Defraud 2nd Degree 

LOCATION: All Other 

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person solicited the purchase of gift cards for fraudulent means. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded. 

 

Suspicious Letter/Email/Correspondence 

LOCATION: All Other 

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person sent text messages impersonating another person. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded. 

 

Nov. 10

Student Conduct Code Drug Violations 

LOCATION: West Tower 

SUMMARY: Caller reported locating drug paraphernalia while conducting room checks. The caller turned over the confiscated paraphernalia to an officer. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded. 

 

Nov. 13

Accidental Property Damage 

LOCATION: Circle Community Building 

SUMMARY: Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw reported water leaking through a light fixture in the ceiling. The Ithaca College Office of Facilities responded. Officer reported no visual damage. 

 

Nov. 14

Assist Cornell Police Department 

LOCATION: All Other ✓SUMMARY: Cornell University police requested the Ithaca College Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management contact a known person to relay a message. Security Officer Kevin English responded. 

The Ithacan can be reached at ithacan@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @IthacanOnline

Latest Articles

Public Safety Logs Nov. 9–Nov. 15

Public Safety Logs Nov. 9–Nov. 15

By | Nov 22, 2020

Possible COVID-19 exposure at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Possible COVID-19 exposure at BJ’s Wholesale Club

By | Nov 22, 2020

Bomber Beats and Eats replaces annual Spirit Week

Bomber Beats and Eats replaces annual Spirit Week

By The Ithacan | Nov 22, 2020