Public Safety Logs Nov. 9–Nov. 15

Nov. 9

Suspicious Letter/Email/Correspondence

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person sent an email misrepresenting themself. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.

Scheme to Defraud 2nd Degree

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person solicited the purchase of gift cards for fraudulent means. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.

Suspicious Letter/Email/Correspondence

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person sent text messages impersonating another person. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.

Nov. 10

Student Conduct Code Drug Violations

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported locating drug paraphernalia while conducting room checks. The caller turned over the confiscated paraphernalia to an officer. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Nov. 13

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: Circle Community Building

SUMMARY: Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw reported water leaking through a light fixture in the ceiling. The Ithaca College Office of Facilities responded. Officer reported no visual damage.

Nov. 14

Assist Cornell Police Department

LOCATION: All Other ✓SUMMARY: Cornell University police requested the Ithaca College Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management contact a known person to relay a message. Security Officer Kevin English responded.