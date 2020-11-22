Public Safety Logs Nov. 9–Nov. 15

Nov. 9
Suspicious Letter/Email/Correspondence
LOCATION: All Other
SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person sent an email misrepresenting themself. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.
Scheme to Defraud 2nd Degree
LOCATION: All Other
SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person solicited the purchase of gift cards for fraudulent means. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.
Suspicious Letter/Email/Correspondence
LOCATION: All Other
SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person sent text messages impersonating another person. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.
Nov. 10
Student Conduct Code Drug Violations
LOCATION: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported locating drug paraphernalia while conducting room checks. The caller turned over the confiscated paraphernalia to an officer. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.
Nov. 13
Accidental Property Damage
LOCATION: Circle Community Building
SUMMARY: Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw reported water leaking through a light fixture in the ceiling. The Ithaca College Office of Facilities responded. Officer reported no visual damage.
Nov. 14
Assist Cornell Police Department
LOCATION: All Other ✓SUMMARY: Cornell University police requested the Ithaca College Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management contact a known person to relay a message. Security Officer Kevin English responded.