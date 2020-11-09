Public Safety Logs Oct. 25–Nov. 1

Oct. 29
Trespass No Degree
LOCATION: James J. Whalen Center for Music
SUMMARY: Officer reported a person inside the building. The person was warned about being in a building after hours. Security Officer Dan Merchant responded.
Oct. 31
Off–Campus Incident
LOCATION: Cornell University
SUMMARY: The Cornell University Police Department reported an intoxicated person transported to the hospital. Tom Dunn, associate director and deputy chief, provided assistance.
Making Graffiti No Degree
LOCATION: S–Lot
SUMMARY: Patrol Officer John Norman reported an unknown person spray-painted on the pavement in the parking lot.
Student Conduct Code
LOCATION: The Peggy Ryan Williams Center
SUMMARY: Officer reported two people judicially referred for failure to comply with a previous warning for violating COVID-19 health restrictions for building access. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.
Nov. 1
Trespass No Degree
LOCATION: The Peggy Ryan Williams Center
SUMMARY: Officer reported a person in a restricted area after hours. The person was given a warning for being in the area after hours and was escorted from the building. Master Security Officer George Whitmore responded.