Public Safety Logs Oct. 25–Nov. 1

Oct. 29

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: James J. Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Officer reported a person inside the building. The person was warned about being in a building after hours. Security Officer Dan Merchant responded.

Oct. 31

Off–Campus Incident

LOCATION: Cornell University

SUMMARY: The Cornell University Police Department reported an intoxicated person transported to the hospital. Tom Dunn, associate director and deputy chief, provided assistance.

Making Graffiti No Degree

LOCATION: S–Lot

SUMMARY: Patrol Officer John Norman reported an unknown person spray-painted on the pavement in the parking lot.

Student Conduct Code

LOCATION: The Peggy Ryan Williams Center

SUMMARY: Officer reported two people judicially referred for failure to comply with a previous warning for violating COVID-19 health restrictions for building access. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.

Nov. 1

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: The Peggy Ryan Williams Center

SUMMARY: Officer reported a person in a restricted area after hours. The person was given a warning for being in the area after hours and was escorted from the building. Master Security Officer George Whitmore responded.