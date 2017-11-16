Public Safety Logs October 30- Nov. 5

October 30

Motor Vehicle Accident

LOCATION: Lot J

SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported arm burned by steam. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person non-responsive. Person declined assistance from the ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

October 31

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person coughing blood. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

LOCATION: Terrace 7

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person spray-painted walls and ceiling. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Eastman Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand that a person was going to harm themselves. Person taken into custody under Mental Hygiene Law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs responded.

November 1

Rape 3rd Degree

LOCATION: Terraces

SUMMARY: Caller reported person had sexual intercourse without consent with another person on Oct. 27. Incident reported to Title IX. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

LOCATION: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred three people for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs responded.

Harassment 2nd degree

LOCATION: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: Caller reported people posted threatening messages. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

November 2

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Caller reported people in building after hours. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Tower Concourse

SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out and injured their head. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

Check on the Welfare

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person feeling anxiety with suicidal thoughts. Person transported to the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

November 3

SCC Acts of Dishonesty

LOCATION: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person attempted to use another person’s ID. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Terrace 7

SUMMARY: Caller reported person texted and made suicidal and threatening comments. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Criminal Possession Stolen prop 5th Degree

LOCATION: Grant Egbert Blvd.

SUMMARY: Caller reported person with stolen sign. Officer judicially referred one person for criminal possession of stolen property. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

November 4

Disorderly Conduct No Degree

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged pumpkins. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Larceny 4th Degree Over $1000

LOCATION: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole cell phones. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

November 5

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Grant Egbert Blvd.

SUMMARY: Caller reported person on skateboard hit vehicle. Caller reported person was not injured and there was no damage. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported person has suspicious lacerations to wrist. Ithaca Police Department was notified, and IPD reported person was not in imminent danger. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

LOCATION: Terrace 2

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Harassment 2nd Degree

LOCATION: Terrace 10

SUMMARY: Person reported being harassed by another person. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.