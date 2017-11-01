Public Safety Logs October 9-15

October 9

HARASSMENT 2ND DEGREE

LOCATION: Not disclosed

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that one person left a note on another person’s vehicle in violation of written restriction. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LOCATION: Terrace 10

SUMMARY: Complainant reported person entered room and refused to leave. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

IRRESPONSIBLE USE OF ALCOHOL

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person vomiting. Person declined medical assistance and was referred judicially for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

October 10

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Dillingham Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person bumped into another person and injured knee. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. Assistance was provided. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

CHANGE IN CASE STATUS

LOCATION: Town of Ithaca Court

SUMMARY: Officer interviewed person about harassment complaint reported this date in Terrace 10. One person was arrested, immediately arraigned in Ithaca Town Court and judicially referred. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LOCATION: Towers

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person threw box at person. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

October 11

MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Location: Grant Egbert Blvd

Location: Caller reported person operating moped slipped on wet pavement. Officer determined no injury or damage. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Lot J

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having heart-related issues and difficulty breathing. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent concerning text message. Person taken into custody under the mental health law and transported to the hospital. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

October 12

FIRE ALARM ACCIDENTAL

LOCATION: Peggy Ryan Williams Center

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Center reported person having an asthma attack. Person was transported to the hospital. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for unlawful

possession of marijuana. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

October 13

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Bogart Hall

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Center reported person experiencing shortness of breath. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

LOCATION: Center for Health Science

SUMMARY: Caller reported suspicious person walking around. Officers located person. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE

LOCATION: Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person placed flyer on bulletin board. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

October 14

IRRESPONSIBLE USE

LOCATION: Lot A

SUMMARY: Officer reported intoxicated person. Person declined medical assistance and officer judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

PETIT LARCENY

LOCATION: Fitness Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole backpack out of locker room in Fitness Center. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. Investigation pending.

October 15

DRUG VIOLATIONS

LOCATION: Terrace 13

SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person. Person declined medical assistance. Officer judicially referred person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.