Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 4, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Public Safety Logs Sept. 18–24

By The Ithacan
Published: October 4, 2017

September 18

SCC Drug Violation

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Officer determined fire alarm activation caused by marijuana smoke. Officer judicially referred five people for violating the drug policy. Master Patrol Officer
Bob Jones.  

September 19

Motor vehicle accident

LOCATION: Lot L

SUMMARY: Tompkins County Response reported a two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Person reported headache and neck pain. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock. 

Endangering welfare

LOCATION: Lot M

SUMMARY: Caller reported unattended child left in vehicle. Officer issued person a warning. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento. 

September 20

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Hill Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having a seizure. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

Assist State Police

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: New York State Police reported investigating property damage in motor vehicle accident. Assistance was provided. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.

September 21

Assist State Police

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported three people were arrested for noise and open containers. Master Security Officer Wendy Lewis.

Sexual Misconduct

LOCATION: Rowland Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that known person sexually assaulted another person. Investigation pending. Sergeant Ron Hart.   

Petite Larceny

LOCATION: Boothroyd Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole camera. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.

Criminal Tampering

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety staff reported damage to sprinkler. Officer judicially referred two people for criminal tampering with fire safety equipment. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento. 

September 22

Suspicious Person

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person putting flyers underneath doors and making unwanted comments to females. Unable to locate reported person. Patrol Officer Jennilee Valentin.

Criminal Mischief

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged exit signs. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa. 

Unlawful Possession

LOCATION: Recreation Trail

SUMMARY: Officer reported person on trail after hours and in possession of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Lot G

SUMMARY: Caller reported pain in upper arm. Person was transported to the hospital. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer Jennilee Valentin.

September 23

SCC Irresponsible Use

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person non-responsive. Person declined medical assistance from ambulance staff and was judicially referred for underage possession and irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

SCC Underage Possession

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported person with open container of alcohol. One person judicially referred for underage possession and open container. Officer judicially referred person responsible. Student Auxiliary Safety Patrol.

Unlawful Possession

LOCATION: Recreation Trail

SUMMARY: Officer reported smell of smoke. Officer judicially referred three people for being on trails after hours and starting a fire. Two people were referred for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento. 

September 24

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Holmes Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having an allergic reaction. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.

SCC Irresponsible Use

LOCATION: Rowland Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person vomiting uncontrollably. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance and judicially referred for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Lyon Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported feeling anxious with elevated heart rate. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble.

SCC Underage Possession

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported people with alcohol. Three people were judicially referred for underage possession on alcohol. Student Auxiliary Safety Patrol.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Public Safety Logs Sept. 18–24

Public Safety Logs Sept. 18–24

By The Ithacan | Oct 4, 2017

College Briefs Oct. 5

College Briefs Oct. 5

By The Ithacan | Oct 4, 2017

Editorial: Students must participate in local government

Editorial: Students must participate in local government

By The Ithacan | Oct 4, 2017

Trending Stories

Review: Netflix horror-thriller doesn’t play around

Review: Netflix horror-thriller doesn’t play around

By | Oct 2, 2017

Campus store stops offering disposable bags to customers

Campus store stops offering disposable bags to customers

By | Oct 2, 2017

Commentary: Sporting events don’t need national anthem

Commentary: Sporting events don’t need national anthem

By | Sep 28, 2017

Comments