October 4, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Public Safety Logs Sept. 21-Sept. 27

By The Ithacan
Published: October 4, 2020

Sept. 21 

Petit Larceny Over $200 

LOCATION: U-Lot 

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person stole an outdoor campus directory map. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded. 

 

Sept. 22

Off-Campus Incident 

LOCATION: All Other 

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person stole a wallet. Person reported incident to local law enforcement. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded. 

 

Sept. 23

Trespass No Degree 

LOCATION: Boathouse 

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person sleeping next to sheds. Officer issued the person a warning for trespass and advised them of private property. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded. 

 

Sept. 24

Student Conduct Code Fire SafetyRelated Offenses 

LOCATION: Garden Apartment 28 

SUMMARY: Officer reported two people referred for failure to leave the building during a fire drill. Security Officer Alec Williams responded.

 

Student Conduct Code Fire SafetyRelated Offenses 

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 130 

SUMMARY: Officer reported two people referred for failure to leave the building during a fire drill. Security Officer Alec Williams responded.

 

Fire Alarm CO/Gas Alarm Activation Priority 2 

LOCATION: Landon Hall 

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a carbon monoxide alarm. The activation was caused by a gas leak. New York State Electric and Gas Corporation turned the gas off and facilities will repair. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded. 

 

Sept. 26

LOCATION: Butterfield Stadium 

SUMMARY: Officer reported a person found on the track. Officer reported the person was issued a trespass warning for climbing over the secured fence to gain access to the track. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded. 

