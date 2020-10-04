Public Safety Logs Sept. 21-Sept. 27

Sept. 21
Petit Larceny Over $200
LOCATION: U-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person stole an outdoor campus directory map. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.
Sept. 22
Off-Campus Incident
LOCATION: All Other
SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person stole a wallet. Person reported incident to local law enforcement. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.
Sept. 23
Trespass No Degree
LOCATION: Boathouse
SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person sleeping next to sheds. Officer issued the person a warning for trespass and advised them of private property. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.
Sept. 24
Student Conduct Code Fire Safety–Related Offenses
LOCATION: Garden Apartment 28
SUMMARY: Officer reported two people referred for failure to leave the building during a fire drill. Security Officer Alec Williams responded.
Student Conduct Code Fire Safety–Related Offenses
LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 130
SUMMARY: Officer reported two people referred for failure to leave the building during a fire drill. Security Officer Alec Williams responded.
Fire Alarm CO/Gas Alarm Activation Priority 2
LOCATION: Landon Hall
SUMMARY: Simplex reported a carbon monoxide alarm. The activation was caused by a gas leak. New York State Electric and Gas Corporation turned the gas off and facilities will repair. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.
Sept. 26
LOCATION: Butterfield Stadium
SUMMARY: Officer reported a person found on the track. Officer reported the person was issued a trespass warning for climbing over the secured fence to gain access to the track. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.