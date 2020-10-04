Public Safety Logs Sept. 21-Sept. 27

Sept. 21

Petit Larceny Over $200

LOCATION: U-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person stole an outdoor campus directory map. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Sept. 22

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person stole a wallet. Person reported incident to local law enforcement. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.

Sept. 23

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: Boathouse

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person sleeping next to sheds. Officer issued the person a warning for trespass and advised them of private property. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Sept. 24

Student Conduct Code Fire Safety–Related Offenses

LOCATION: Garden Apartment 28

SUMMARY: Officer reported two people referred for failure to leave the building during a fire drill. Security Officer Alec Williams responded.

Student Conduct Code Fire Safety–Related Offenses

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 130

SUMMARY: Officer reported two people referred for failure to leave the building during a fire drill. Security Officer Alec Williams responded.

Fire Alarm CO/Gas Alarm Activation Priority 2

LOCATION: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a carbon monoxide alarm. The activation was caused by a gas leak. New York State Electric and Gas Corporation turned the gas off and facilities will repair. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.

Sept. 26

LOCATION: Butterfield Stadium

SUMMARY: Officer reported a person found on the track. Officer reported the person was issued a trespass warning for climbing over the secured fence to gain access to the track. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.