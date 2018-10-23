Public Safety Logs Sept. 24-Sept. 29

September 24

V&T License Violations

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Officer reported found wallet contained fake ID. Officer judicially referred one person for possession of a fake identification. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.



Accidental Property Damage

Location: S-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported tree limb fell and damaged parked vehicle. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Tallcott Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Terrace 7

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

September 25

Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree

Location: Terrace 3

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person entered room and moved property. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Hammond Health Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported medical emergency and requested assistance. Person transported to hospital by ambulance staff. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Muller Chapel Pond Area

SUMMARY: Caller reported person lying on the ground feeling ill and unable to move. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance staff. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

September 26

Mischief 4th Degree

Location: Terrace 13

SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person damaged exit sign. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded. Investigation pending.

V&T Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

Location: Conservatory Drive

SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle stopped for failure to stop at stop sign. Officer determined person’s license was suspended. Officer issued a uniform traffic ticket for the town of Ithaca court for aggravated unlicensed operation and a campus summons for failure to stop. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person is having unwanted contact with another person. Officer judicially referred one person for harassment. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

September 27

Criminal Possession of Marijuana 5th degree

Location: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Officer reported people on trails after hours. Officer judicially referred four people for trespass and one for criminal possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

Location: Terrace 4

SUMMARY: Caller reported a person fell and injured their face. Officer provided first aid and person declined further medical assistance. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Petite Larceny Under $50

Location: Roy H. Park Building

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole driver’s license. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

September 28

Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: James J. Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person left harassing voicemail message. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Petite Larceny Under $50

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person stole a drink item and left the store. Officer judicially referred one person for larceny. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Suspicious Circumstances

Location: Boothroyd Hall

SUMMARY: Person reported person contacted person on social media regarding a job. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

September 29

Medical Assist/Psychological

Location: Boothroyd Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having suicidal thoughts. Person was taken into custody under the mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

SCC Trespass/Tampering Offenses

Location: Muller Chapel Pond Area

SUMMARY: Caller reported people tied a hammock to a tree. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree

Location: Circle Apartments Building 12

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer found no odor of marijuana, but three people were warned for covering smoke detector. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged door. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded. Investigation pending.