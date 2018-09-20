Public Safety Logs Sept. 3-Sept. 8

September 3

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 171

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Medical Assist/Psychological

Location: Terrace 4

SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person. Person taken into custody under the mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

September 4

Change in the Case Status

Location: Other

SUMMARY: Officer reported person arrested for criminal trespass, loitering and harassment for incident that took place Aug. 28 in the Center for Health Sciences. Person was taken to Lansing Town Court for immediate arraignment and remanded to the Tompkins County Public Safety Building. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported severe ear pain. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

September 5

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

Location: R-Lot

SUMMARY: Person reported vehicle/ballard property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

Location: Campus Center Quad

SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out. Officer determined person playing frisbee injured knee. Person received medical assistance at the health center.

V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident

Location: F-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown vehicle damaged parked vehicle and left the scene. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

V&T License Violations

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported finding fake driver license. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

September 6

Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: All Campus

SUMMARY: Caller reported person engaged in repeated course of action toward another person that caused concern. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. Investigation pending.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred four people for violation of the drug policy and failure to comply. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

September 7

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Terrace 9

SUMMARY: Caller reported person not feeling well. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. Assistance was provided.

Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sending unwanted messages. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: Holmes Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person took medication and is concerned for their welfare and welfare of child. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded. Investigation pending.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Fitness Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell and injured their head on the floor. Person declined medical assistance. A report was taken.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: Athletic and Events Center

SUMMARY: EH&S staff reported intoxicated person vomited. Officer reported person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital by ambulance. Officer then judicially referred person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Lieutenant Terry O’Pray responded.

September 8

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: Hilliard Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person in and out of consciousness and intoxicated. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital. Officer judicially referred the

person for irresponsible drug policy violation and acts of dishonesty. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded. Officer judicially referred person responsible.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person removed name tags from door. Officer determined incident was already reported and investigated. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.