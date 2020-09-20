Public Safety Logs Sept. 7-Sept. 13

Sept. 8

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) reported responding to a complaint of a party at 10:10 p.m. TCSO reported social–distancing and face-covering violations. Deputy Chief Tom Dunn responded.

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: TCSO reported responding to a complaint of a party at 10:25 p.m. TCSO reported social–distancing and face-covering violations. Deputy Chief Tom Dunn responded.

Assist Ithaca Police Department

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department requested information if known persons were affiliated with Ithaca College. Master Security Officer Amy Noble responded.

Suspicious Letter/Email/Correspondence

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Person reported receiving social security scam message via phone voicemail. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: Peggy Ryan Williams Center

SUMMARY: Officer reported a crack in the mirror on the elevator, cause unknown. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.

Safety Hazard/Environmental Hazard

LOCATION: Circle Lot 12

SUMMARY: Officer reported a disabled vehicle leaking fluids. Vehicle was removed from campus. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Sept. 9

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

LOCATION: F-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported a motor vehicle struck a curb, causing damage to the vehicle. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Sept. 10

Safety Hazard/Environmental Hazard

LOCATION: M-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported vehicle glass from an off-campus incident fell onto the parking lot. Custodial services responded to clean up the glass. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.

Student Conduct Code College Regulations

LOCATION: Dillingham Fountains

SUMMARY: Caller reported persons rollerblading in empty fountain. Officer reported persons given warning for conduct code violation and instructed to stay on sidewalks. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.

Sept. 11

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: City of Ithaca police reported one person was issued an appearance ticket for Ithaca Town Court for amplified noise violated Sept. 1. Master Security Officer Amy Noble responded.

Sept. 12

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Coddington Road Walkway

SUMMARY: Caller reports seeing a male on the walkway acting in a suspicious manner. Officers searched the area with negative results. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

Larceny 4th Degree Over $1,000

LOCATION: Gannett Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person possibly stole two computers. Officer determined computers were not stolen but removed by Information Technology for service. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Suspicious Vehicle

LOCATION: N-Lot

SUMMARY: Officer reported a vehicle parked near construction equipment. Officer reported a person parked in the area to make a phone call. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.