Public Safety Logs Sept. 9 – Sept. 15

September 9

Harassment Second Degree

Location: Unknown

Summary: The caller reported a known person posting false information on social media. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded. The investigation is pending.

Harassment Second Degree

Location: Circle Apartment Building 150

Summary: The caller reported receiving an unwanted item from a known person. Security Officer Joe Opper responded and judicially referred the person responsible.

September 10

Petit Larceny Over $200

Location: Garden Apartment 27

Summary: The caller reported an unknown person stole a refrigerator. Patrol Officer Bryan

Verzosa responded. The investigation is pending.

September 11

V&T Leaving Scene of An Accident

Location: Alumni Circle

Summary: The officer reported an unknown vehicle struck a traffic signal and left the area. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded. The investigation is pending.

September 12

Suspicious Person

Location: Tower Skyline Drive

Summary: The caller reported a suspicious person in area recording while walking on sidewalk. The officer located the person and determined the person was talking while using the speaker function of their cell phone. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

Location: State Route 96B

Summary: The officer reported a two-car motor vehicle accident with property damage. The officer reported one operator issued uniform traffic ticket for return to Ithaca Town Court. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

Location: L-Lot

SUMMARY: The caller reported a two-car motor vehicle accident with property damage. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

September 13

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: The Campus Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person left a backpack in the area. The officer reported several unattended backpacks in the area. All owners retrieved their property. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartment Building 150

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm activation was caused by marijuana smoke. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Circle Apartment Building 150

Summary: The officer reported during a fire alarm and detected an odor of marijuana and observed drug paraphernalia. The officer judicially referred two people for unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and possession of a hazardous substance. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Suspicious Person

Location: J-Lot

Summary: The caller reported a person in the area who did not appear to be associated with Ithaca College. The officer reported checking the area and not being able to locate the person. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Terrace 5

Summary: The caller reported receiving an unwanted text message from an unknown person. Sergeant Ron Hart responded. The investigation is pending.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol/Drugs

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported not feeling well. The person was found to be intoxicated and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The officer judicially referred the person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

September 14

Suspicious Person

Location: Lower Quad

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person acting suspicious and attempted to follow the caller. The officers checked the area and were unable to locate any person matching the description. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Safety Hazard

Location: Fieldhouse

Summary: The caller reported an unknown substance on the floor. Environmental Health and Safety reported a spill of paint-related material. The material was contained and cleaned up. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.



Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Circle Apartment Building 141

Summary: During health and safety inspections, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found. The officer judicially referred five people for unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and violation of drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

September 15

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: West Tower

Summary: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officers reported the alarm activation was caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.