Public Safety March 12 – April 2

MARCH 27
COMPUTER TAMPERING
LOCATION: All Other
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person changed social media profile and deleted files. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.
PETIT LARCENY UNDER $50
LOCATION: Rowland Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole silverware. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.
MARCH 28
CHANGE IN THE CASE STATUS
LOCATION: West Tower
SUMMARY: Officer reported completing investigation into person inside building without authorization Feb 11. Officer determined person was not restricted. Incident unfounded. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.
MEDICAL ASSIST
LOCATION: Friends Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out and vomiting. Person transported to hospital by ambulance staff. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble.
TRESPASS NO DEGREE
LOCATION: Gannett Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported person sleeping in building. Officer restricted person from the campus. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.
MARCH 29
SCC DRUG VIOLATIONS
LOCATION: Terrace 7
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred four persons for a drug policy violation. Officer judicially referred person responsible. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.
MARCH 30
SUSPICIOUS PERSON
LOCATION: Academic Quad
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person approached caller and caller fled. Officer determined person saw a shadow and had not been approached. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.
MARCH 31
SUSPICIOUS PERSON
LOCATION: Gannett Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported suspicious person. Assistance was provided. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.
SCC DRUG VIOLATIONS
LOCATION: C-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported person having a seizure. Officer determined seizure caused by consumption of marijuana. Person transported to the hospital by ambulance and judicially referred for a violation of the drug policy. Officer judicially referred person responsible. Master Patrol Officer Chris Teribury.
APRIL 1
SCC IRRESPONSIBLE USE
LOCATION: Hilliard Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person vomiting. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff and referred judicially for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.
APRIL 2
FALSEY REPORTING AN INCIDENT
LOCATION: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person maliciously activated fire alarm system. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.
MALICIOUS FALSE ALARM
LOCATION: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Officer determined unknown person activated alarm for no apparent reason. Unsolved. Sergeant Don Lyke.
