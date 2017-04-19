Public Safety March 12 – April 2

MARCH 27

COMPUTER TAMPERING

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person changed social media profile and deleted files. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.

PETIT LARCENY UNDER $50

LOCATION: Rowland Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole silverware. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.

MARCH 28

CHANGE IN THE CASE STATUS

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: Officer reported completing investigation into person inside building without authorization Feb 11. Officer determined person was not restricted. Incident unfounded. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.

MEDICAL ASSIST

LOCATION: Friends Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out and vomiting. Person transported to hospital by ambulance staff. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble.

TRESPASS NO DEGREE

LOCATION: Gannett Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sleeping in building. Officer restricted person from the campus. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.

MARCH 29

SCC DRUG VIOLATIONS

LOCATION: Terrace 7

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred four persons for a drug policy violation. Officer judicially referred person responsible. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.

MARCH 30

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

LOCATION: Academic Quad

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person approached caller and caller fled. Officer determined person saw a shadow and had not been approached. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.

MARCH 31

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

LOCATION: Gannett Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported suspicious person. Assistance was provided. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.

SCC DRUG VIOLATIONS

LOCATION: C-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having a seizure. Officer determined seizure caused by consumption of marijuana. Person transported to the hospital by ambulance and judicially referred for a violation of the drug policy. Officer judicially referred person responsible. Master Patrol Officer Chris Teribury.

APRIL 1

SCC IRRESPONSIBLE USE

LOCATION: Hilliard Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person vomiting. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff and referred judicially for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

APRIL 2

FALSEY REPORTING AN INCIDENT

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person maliciously activated fire alarm system. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.

MALICIOUS FALSE ALARM

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Officer determined unknown person activated alarm for no apparent reason. Unsolved. Sergeant Don Lyke.