Robbery reported near bus stop outside Park School

A robbery occurred at approximately 12:03 p.m. Feb. 21 near the O-Lot Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus stop outside of the Roy H. Park School of Communications, the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management said via email.

The victim told Public Safety that the suspect allegedly took headphones from them and then fled the scene on foot toward the Center for Health Sciences and Smiddy Hall. No weapons were used, displayed or threatened, and the victim was uninjured. Public Safety said via email that it made a thorough search of the area.

The victim told Public Safety that the suspect was a black male, approximately 5 foot, 6 inches and in his late 20s with a beard and a shaven or bald head. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a red interlay, the email said. The suspect was known to the victim, the email stated.

The investigation is ongoing, Public Safety said via email. Information pertaining to the case can be reported to Public Safety at 607-274-3333. Anonymous voicemails can be left at 607-274-1060.