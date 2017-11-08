Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 8, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

WATCH: College celebrates 125th anniversary

  Connor Duffy, Matt Maloney, Sydney Matzko/The Ithacan
In honor of it's 125th anniversary, Ithaca College combined alumni weekend, parents weekend and the inauguration of Shirley Collado for two event packed days.
By
Published: November 8, 2017

Latest Articles

College Briefs Nov. 9

College Briefs Nov. 9

By The Ithacan | Nov 8, 2017

Public Safety Logs October 16-22

Public Safety Logs October 16-22

By The Ithacan | Nov 8, 2017

Commentary: IC doesn’t need a Weinstein to have a problem

Commentary: IC doesn’t need a Weinstein to have a problem

By | Nov 8, 2017

Trending Stories

Students plan to protest right-wing gun advocate speaker at IC

Students plan to protest right-wing gun advocate speaker at IC

By | Nov 6, 2017

UPDATE: Green sentenced to 20 years in jail for murder and assault

UPDATE: Green sentenced to 20 years in jail for murder and assault

By | Nov 6, 2017

WATCH: Collado inaugurated as Ithaca College’s ninth president

WATCH: Collado inaugurated as Ithaca College’s ninth president

By , | Nov 5, 2017

Related Articles

125th Anniversary Celebration increases business for local shops

125th Anniversary Celebration increases business for local shops

By | Nov 1, 2017

WATCH: Collado inaugurated as Ithaca College’s ninth president

WATCH: Collado inaugurated as Ithaca College’s ninth president

By , | Nov 5, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

125anniversarycelebrationCircle of Fifthsinaugurationjosh greenfieldShirley Colladoweekend