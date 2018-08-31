Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

August 31, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Opinion

Editorial: Strategic plan is inclusive but lacks guiding direction

Editorial: Strategic plan is inclusive but lacks guiding direction
  Avi Kendrick/The Ithacan
By The Ithacan
Published: August 31, 2018

I thaca College President Shirley M. Collado announced that the college would be pursuing a five-year strategic plan at the All-College Gathering held August 23. The plan is a new initiative that will guide how the college community wants to develop its overall strategic themes and goals in the coming years.

While discussing the future of the plan, Jason Freitag, associate professor in the Department of History, presidential fellow in the Department of Provost and Presidential Affairs and co-chair of the steering committee, and his fellow members of the design committee emphasized that the implementation of the plan is going to be an inclusive process from start to finish. Feedback and involvement from the community are encouraged, and the committee is pursuing multiple strategies to find it. This includes a survey that is available to all members of the community and two open forums scheduled for Sept. 13. The committee will also be seeking feedback in more unconventional ways, Belisa Gonzalez, associate professor in the Department of Sociology, director of the Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity and member of the team responsible for drafting the plan’s process, said.

Overall, the current steering committee is presenting themselves to the college with a spirit of inclusivity and transparency, learning a lesson from former President Tom Rochon’s strategic plan, IC 20/20, which was criticized as being top-down in its implementation. In the past, while Rochon’s plan was discussed with faculty and students, they were mostly only informed of the plan’s proceedings, rather than treated as crucial creators of the plan themselves.

Collado and the steering committee seem sincere in their emphasis on community engagement, which, hopefully, will be reciprocated by the college community. We should seize these opportunities to be involved in the future of our institution.

However, it is concerning that the strategic plan seems to so far only be a plan to plan a plan. Without any overall guiding principles from Collado, this feedback process could turn into a mess when everyone from the college comes together to add their two cents about how the institution should move forward. Personal agendas can cloud collective responsibility, and Collado and the strategic planning committee should work to guide the conversations we have as a community toward productive goals. Even though the emphasis on transparency and collaboration is admirable, the strategic plan is still a big mystery.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Editorial: Strategic plan is inclusive but lacks guiding direction

Editorial: Strategic plan is inclusive but lacks guiding direction

By The Ithacan | Aug 31, 2018

This will hopefully set a tone of enthusiasm and encourage involvement for the rest of the academic year — and for the rest of the new students’ time at the college.

Editorial: Community is emphasized at Convocation ceremony

By The Ithacan | Aug 31, 2018

Sexual abusers include women

Sexual abusers include women

By | Aug 30, 2018

Related Articles

Preparations for Collado’s five-year strategic plan presented

Preparations for Collado’s five-year strategic plan presented

By , , | Aug 30, 2018

While some institutions provide outreach to Native students, the retention rates are diminishing due to a lack of awareness and failure to implement programs that integrate Native students into a predominately white institution.

An open letter to President Tom Rochon

By | Dec 9, 2014

The Feb. 8 Student Government Association meeting made it clear that students still feel the Ithaca College administration is not listening closely enough to student voices regarding IC 20/20. SGA invited President Tom Rochon to attend the meeting, which centered on worry that student opinion has been relatively missing from the strategic plan’s implementation. After…

Editorial: The missing link in IC 20/20

By | Feb 23, 2012

Comments

Related Topics

Belisa Gonzalezfive-year strategic planJason FreitagShirley M. Colladosteering committeeStrategic Plan