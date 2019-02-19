Letter to the Editor: Adding to workload could reduce payroll

I am a grandmother to a male student and have a subscription to The Ithacan.

Responding to your Jan. 31 issue, “Unsustainable,” etc., these are the points I make: I am a retired public school teacher who spent from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day with 25 to 30 children with one half-hour for lunch.

A good friend who spent several years in academia commented “The college professor is the last leisure class in America.” Why not reduce your payroll by requiring each professor to add one course to their workload?

I hope that the administration gives some serious thought to this recommendation.

Yours Sincerely,

Carole West