Letter to the Editor: Stickers were privately paid for

The article that summarized the All-College Gathering mentioned “ Stickers that said “President Collado has my full support” were handed out at the entrance of the Athletics and Events Center by Sybil Conrad, assistant director of Campus Center and Events Services, and others.”

We would like to clarify that a small group of faculty and staff came up with the idea of having these stickers available to those who wished to show support for the President. The stickers were privately purchased and were available to anyone who wanted one. Those of us distributing the stickers were clear in our messaging that they were available but not expected or required.

Our small group, not unlike those faculty and staff who circulated a letter to the editor in support of President Collado, developed the stickers and paid for them privately as a way to “affirm our faith and confidence in President Collado”.

Sincerely,

Sybil Conrad, staff

Julie Dorsey, faculty

Doreen Hettich-Atkins, staff

Chris McNamara, faculty