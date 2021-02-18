February 18, 2021
Ithaca, NY | 17°F
The Ithacan
Accuracy • Independence • Integrity
☰ Menu
HOME
NEWS
Academic Program Prioritization
Coronavirus
Stories
College Briefs
Public Safety Logs
OPINION
Academic Program Prioritization
Editorials
Commentaries
Columns
Ask a Freshman
Gray Area
Into Identity
Seeking Justice
World View
National Recap
Newsmakers
Letters to the Editor
Open Letters
LIFE & CULTURE
Features
Reviews
Movies
Television
Music
Games
Other
Columns
Popped Culture
Study Abroad
SPORTS
Features
Q&As
Bomber Updates
Columns
Out Of Bounds
MULTIMEDIA
Videos
Podcasts
Deja View
How IC Sports
Re:Mixing
The Brown Girl Chronicles
The Intersection
The Moon Rises Too
The Pride Pod
Photo Essays
The Big Picture
MORE
Longform
PDF Archive
Year in Review
SEARCH
404 Error
Are you looking for the
Print Archives
page?
Search