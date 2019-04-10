Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 9, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Baseball defeats SUNY Oswego in walk-off thriller

Baseball defeats SUNY Oswego in walk-off thriller
  SHEHANEE FERNANDO/THE ITHACAN
Sophomore shortstop Jack Lynch grounds the ball during the Bombers 6–5 win over SUNY Oswego on April 2.
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 9, 2019

The Ithaca College baseball team defeated SUNY Oswego 65 at Freeman Field on April 2nd.

Oswego took the lead in the top of the first inning with a score of 1–0 and then pushed that further with three more runs by the end of the top of the third inning.

Coming into the bottom of the third with a score of 3-0, senior designated hitter Andrew Bailey was looking for a hit. Bailey secured a one-out single and then moved up to third with a hit to center by senior second baseman Webb Little. A wild pitch enabled Bailey to cross the plate, scoring the Bomber’s first run. Little claimed another run before the end of the third.

The South Hill squad held off the Lakers until the top of the fifth when senior right fielder Mike Dellicarri scored a run. The Bombers then tied up the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth with a lead off double from sophomore shortstop Jack Lynch, followed by a two-run home run by Bailey.

By the bottom of the ninth inning, the Blue and Gold trailed behind Oswego 54. Junior first baseman Buzz Shirley led with a double hit to the left-center and moved up to third on an infield single by senior center fielder Matt Carey. Carey then stole second and another wild pitch brought Shirley home for the tying run. Senior right fielder Garrett Snyder then won the game with a sacrifice fly to center, which brought home Carey.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Track and Field participate at three invitationals April 6

Track and Field participate at three invitationals April 6

By | Apr 9, 2019

Baseball defeats SUNY Oswego in walk-off thriller

Baseball defeats SUNY Oswego in walk-off thriller

By | Apr 9, 2019

Rainbow Reception celebrates LGBT student achievements

Rainbow Reception celebrates LGBT student achievements

By | Apr 9, 2019

Related Articles

Baseball splits doubleheader at Stevens on March 27

Baseball splits doubleheader at Stevens on March 27

By | Apr 2, 2019

Baseball sweeps doubleheader against Utica College

Baseball sweeps doubleheader against Utica College

By | Apr 2, 2019

Binder throws near no-hitter in Bombers first victory.

Binder throws near no-hitter in Bombers first victory.

By | Mar 14, 2019

Comments

Related Topics

Andrew BaileyBlue and GoldBombersBuzz ShirleyFreeman FieldGarrett SnyderIthaca CollegeJack LynchLakersMatt CareyMike DellicarriSouth Hill squadSUNY-OswegoWebb Little