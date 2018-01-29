Divers compete in Dick Comanzo Invitational on Jan. 28

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s diving teams will be sending a total of seven divers to the NCAA Diving Regionals on March 2 after both squads’ performances at the Dick Comanzo Invitational at the Athletics and Events Center Aquatic Pavilion on Jan. 28.

Freshman Justin Moczynski was the lone male diver to qualify for the NCAA Regionals for the Bombers. Moczynski qualified for the one-meter and three-meter dives with his first-place scores of 468.65 in both events. Fellow freshman Brian Coburn earned the bronze in the three-meter dive with a score of 335.85.

The women’s diving team owned the waters with six different divers qualifying for NCAA Regionals. Seniors Lindsey Suddaby, Anna Belson, Katie Helly and Alyssa Wishart, graduate student Nickie Griesemer and freshman Jocelyn Pawcio all qualified for the one-meter and three-meter dives.

Griesemer won both the one-meter and three-meter dives with scores of 479.25 and 542.05, respectively. Suddaby finished in second place in the one-meter dive by scoring 460.55 points in the event. Helly took home the silver in the three-meter dive with a score of 497.00.

Belson finished third in the one-meter dive, compiling a score of 454.70. Suddaby’s score of 483.60 earned her a third-place finish in the three-meter dive.

Helly, Wishart and Pawcio qualified in the one-meter dive with their fourth, fifth and sixth-place scores of 442.65, 424.65 and 402.40, respectively.

Belson, Wishart and Pawcio placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the three–meter dive with scores of 471.75, 468.80 and 433.80.

The divers will return to action against Union College at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the Athletics and Events Center Aquatic Pavilion.