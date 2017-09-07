Field hockey goes 1–1 at the Connie Harnum Classic

The Ithaca College field hockey team opened their 2017 campaign 1–1 on the year in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania at the Connie Harnum Classic hosted by Susquehanna University.

The Bombers were unsuccessful in their opening round game against Kean University but triumphed over Wilkes University the next day to finish .500 on the weekend.

The Cougars managed a 3–0 shutout to open up the season. The Bombers offense had trouble answering back at Kean’s defense, giving up only three shots — none of which happened in the first half. Kean opened up the scoring with a goal in the 16 minute.

The Blue and Gold came out and immediately fired their first shot on the game two seconds in the second half by freshman striker Arleigh Rodgers. They would then get back to back shots in the 56 minute by junior striker Maria McGloin and senior striker Michaela Donohue but they were unsuccessful.

Eleven minutes later, the Cougars would score their third and final goal to close out the game.

On Sept. 3, the Bombers defeated the Wilkes University Colonels 2–1. The Colonels couldn’t complete the second half comeback after two first half goals from the Bombers.

Wilkes opened the game with four shots within the first eight minutes, none of which went by sophomore goalkeeper Savanna Lenker — who had three saves. She had a busy day as Wilkes notched 12 shots compared to the Bomber’s seven.

Donohue had two goals on the day. Her first came in the 25 minutes off of an assist from sophomore striker Brooke Novello. The second goal came during the 33 minute of the game off of an assist from Rodgers off the bench. This was Rodgers’ first assist of her career.

The South Hill squad’s next game will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in Utica, New York against Utica College.