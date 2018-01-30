Gymnastics finishes fourth at Temple University Quad Meet

The Ithaca College gymnastics team finished fourth at the Temple University Quad meet with a combined score of 188.075, placing behind Division I programs Cornell University, Southeastern Missouri University and Temple University.

The team posted a season best on bars with a score of 45.850 and the floor exercise with a score of 48.000.

The team scored a 46.500 on the vault routine, led by junior Carolyn Nichols who scored a 9.550, which was seventh best at the meet and the only Top 10 finisher for the Bombers in the vault.

The Blue and Gold scored a 47.725 on the balance beam. Sophomore Paige Landes scored a personal best and tied the program record with a score of 9.800 on the balance beam. Landes is currently ranked at the No. 1 gymnast on the balance beam in all of Division III.

Senior Kendra Balcerak posted a score of 9.675 which earned her a sixth place finish. Two other Bombers recorded Top 10 performances as well. Freshman Katie Holcomb and senior Hannah Donnelly both recorded scores of 9.600, which ended up being a four-way tie for 10th place.

Junior Victoria Gery scored a personal best on the floor exercise with a score of 9.750, good enough to finish tied for fifth place.

The Blue and Gold had a strong performance in the floor exercise. Five total gymnasts scored higher than 9.500, including a top 15 performance by Nichols, who finished 14th with a score of 9.750.

The Bombers next meet is against Brockport College at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 in Brockport, New York.