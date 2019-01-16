Gymnastics starts season with win over Rhode Island College

The Ithaca College women’s gymnastics team opened up the 2019 season with a road visit to Rhode Island College for a dual meet. The Bombers won the meet in convincing fashion 187.000–176.275 making the Bombers record 1–0. Ithaca outscored RIC in each of the four events and easily pulled ahead in the overall score.

Leading the way for the Bombers was junior Cassidy Marquette who took the top spot on vault with a 9.600 score. Senior Carolyn Nichols was not too far behind in second with a score of 9.525 and third on the event was junior Baylie Trammell who scored a 9.475.

The Bombers created separation in the overall score with a very strong showing in the uneven bars event. Sophomore Courtney Christoforo stood out as the leader in this event taking first place in this rotation. While Christoforo scored an impressive 9.500 in this event. Trammell and senior Rachel Lee also put in strong performances, both scoring a 9.100 and tying for second.

Sophomore Katie Holcomb emerged as the hero for the Bombers on beam outscoring all gymnasts with a score of 9.500. Junior Paige Landes finished in second with a 9.400 score. Sophomore Kylee Black made her collegiate debut in this event posting a score of 9.100 for a third place finish.

The Bombers had some struggles with the balance beam rotation which was arguably the team’s strongest event in 2018, however the South Hill squad still managed to outscore the hosts by 3.275 points.

The South Hill squad found their most success of the day in the floor rotation as the Bombers collectively passed a score of 48.000 totalling 48.025. In dominant fashion, five Ithaca gymnasts posted a score of 9.525 or better in this rotation.

Nichols and freshman Mackenzie Kennedy each showed off their prowess on the floor tying for first place with a score of 9.675. This type of performance for Nichols was nothing more than business as usual as she was an All–American in the event in 2018. For Kennedy it was a very promising performance in what is a very bright future for her in this event. Senior Victoria Gery delivered a clinical veteran performance posted a score of 9.600, coming in third.

The South Hill squad is back in action at 1 p.m. January 19, as the Bombers host their first event of the season welcoming SUNY Brockport and Springfield College for a tri-meet competition in the Ben Light Gymnasium.