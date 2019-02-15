Gymnastics wins ‘tumble’ in Rumble & Tumble Meet at Cortland

The No. 4 Ithaca College gymnastics team defeated SUNY Cortland 189.925–187.125 on Feb. 13 in Cortland. The team competed in the ‘tumble’ portion of the 3rd Annual Rumble and Tumble meet in conjunction with a match between the schools’ wrestling teams. The Bombers lost this meet when it began in 2017, but have won both matchups since then.

The team’s overall score of 189.925 was a new season best, eclipsing their mark of 189.375 from their Feb. 9 competition at the Big Red Goes Pink Invitational at Cornell University.

Senior Carolyn Nichols was a standout for the Blue and Gold. She tied for first in the floor exercise, posting a season-best performance of 9.750. She also notched a second place finish on the vault with another season-best score of 9.675.

Senior Victoria Gery tied for first place on the floor exercise with Nichols and Cortland sophomore Emma Schulz. Her score of 9.750 tied her best performance this season.

On the vault, junior Cassidy Marquette had a strong performance. She took first with a 9.725 — her best score of the season.

Junior Baylie Trammel scored a 9.525 on the uneven parallel bars, notching another season best for the team and tying for first place with Cortland sophomore Emily Speciale.

Katie Holcomb notched yet another season-best performance of 9.750 on the balance beam, only .05 below her career-best. She took second place to Cortland’s Schultz. Senior Rachel Lee was close behind Holcomb, scoring a 9.725.

The South Hill squad had a higher combined score on each of the four rotations than the Red Dragons. They posted their largest win on the uneven bars, besting Cortland by 1.525 points with a score of 46.750–45.225. Their tightest margin of victory occurred on the floor exercise where they defeated the Red Dragons by only 0.1 points, scoring 48.125 to Cortland’s 48.025.

The Bombers improve to 2–0 in dual meets this season and will attempt to maintain their clean record against Springfield College at 1 p.m. Feb. 17 in Springfield, Massachusetts.