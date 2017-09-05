IC women’s soccer goes 1–1 out in Pennsylvania

The Ithaca College women’s soccer team opened up their season with a pair of non-conference games in Erie, Pennsylvania, where they took on Penn State Behrend Sept. 1 and Fredonia Sept. 2.

On Sept. 1, the Bombers battled Penn State Behrend, an opponent they had not seen since the Blue and Gold claimed a 3–0 victory over the Lions in the first round of the 2013 NCAA Championship.

The Bombers broke through early in the game, snatching the lead within the first 15 minutes of the game. A cross by junior midfielder Sam Robinson found it’s target to junior forward Sarah Pirnie, who put it in the back of the net.

The Lions were able to respond when senior forward Jordan Oberlander scored a goal in the 19th minute.

At the beginning of the second half, Penn State Behrend continued to pressure the Bombers when freshman forward Jordan Trama finished a pass from senior forward Olivia Belack to make it 2–1 Lions with six minutes into the half.

The Bombers ended up dropping the match 2–1, but would have a chance to leave the weekend 1–1 when they faced Fredonia Sept. 2.

Both teams looked for their first win of the season, and it was a defensive struggle throughout. The Blue and Gold were able to generate four corner kicks in the first half, but no goals were scored.

Both goalies were tested, and came up with multiple saves in the first half. The first half ended in a scoreless tie.

The Bombers kept up the offensive intensity in the second half, ultimately outshooting the Blue Devils 5–2 in the half, but only forcing Fredonia’s freshman goalie to make one save.

The game got its first and only score with only 1:34 left in regulation when the Blue and Gold finally put one in the back of the net. Junior midfielder Shoshana Bedrosian sent a cross that got past Fredonia’s keeper, but it was freshman forward Maddie Amidon who put the game away with her first career goal as a Bomber.

Despite the game only producing one goal, the Bombers were able to sustain an attack throughout the game. They outshot the Blue Devils 8–5 and had the advantage on corners, taking seven as opposed to Fredonia’s one.

The South Hill squad will return to action at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 in Dallas, Pennsylvania, against Misericordia.