Men’s basketball extends losing streak to three games

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team dropped its third straight game in an 80–59 loss to Liberty League Conference opponent Skidmore College. The recent losing skid gives the Bombers a 12–7 overall record and a 7–5 record in conference play.

The Blue and Gold had difficulties getting their shots to fall, finishing the game with a 31.3 field goal percentage. However, the Thoroughbreds made close to half their shot attempts, finishing with a 46.2 field goal percentage.

The South Hill squad especially struggled in the first half, making only 25 percent of their shots, including shooting 3-of-16 from beyond the three-point arc.

Sophomore guard Sebastian Alderete played 25 minutes off the bench and was the only Bomber to reach double-digit points with 14. Junior forward Miles Herman grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists to lead the Blue and Gold in rebounds and co-lead in assists. Senior guard Marc Chasin had three assists as well.

The Skidmore starting five provided an onslaught of scoring, putting up 64 of the team’s 80 points. The Thoroughbreds were led by junior guard Edvinas Rupkus in both points and rebounds, with 20 and 12 respectively. Rupkus also co-lead the team in assists, tying junior guard Chase Ta with four.

Junior guard Matt Flood hit a three in the first few seconds of the game to put the Bombers up 3–0. Skidmore quickly tied the game and never looked back as the Blue and Gold could not regain the lead for the rest of the game.

The Bombers will next play against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at 4 p.m. Feb. 3 in Troy, New York. The Blue and Gold previously faced RPI on Jan. 19 and won 75–69.