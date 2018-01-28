Advertisement
Men's basketball loses to Hobart College 99–89

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY EVE MAHANEY
Published: January 28, 2018

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team fell to Hobart College on Jan. 26 by a score of 99–89. With the loss, the Bombers drop to 12–5 this season with a 7–3 Liberty League Conference record. With the win, the Statesmen are 2–0 against the Blue and Gold this season.

The South Hill squad were led by senior guard Marc Chasin’s 17 points while going 7-of-12 from the field. The Statesmen were led by junior guard Jamal Lucas who scored his 1,000th career point in the game.

Hobart scored 58 points in the paint during the game, while the Blue and Gold only scored 32. While the game was very back and forth, the college’s largest lead was only by four points, while the Statesmen’s largest lead was 17.

The game changed hands eight times in the first 15 minutes and was tied five times. The Blue and Gold shot 46 percent from the field while Hobart shot it at a clip of just above 50 percent.

The Bombers battled back from the 17-point deficit late in the second half thanks to two free throws and three consecutive three pointers from senior guard Joey Flanagan. The Blue and Gold were able to close in on the Statesmen and were down seven points with 42 seconds left, but solid free throw shooting from Hobart secured the win.

The South Hill squad played Union College at 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 and lost 82–79 in Schenectady, New York.

