Men’s lacrosse defeats Nazareth College 16–10

The Ithaca College’s men’s lacrosse team defeated Nazareth College 16–10 April 3.

The win marks the Bombers’ seventh victory this season, giving the South Hill squad an overall record of 7–2. Senior midfielder Josh Della Puca led the South Hill squad in scoring with 7 goals, a season high for Della Puca.

The Blue and Gold started the matchup off strong, scoring the first two goals of the game. They were scored by sophomore midfielder Connor Till and Della Puca. The Golden Flyers responded to the Bombers’ offensive pressure late in the first quarter, netting two goals to tie the game. With 6 seconds to go in the quarter, Della Puca scored his second goal of the game to take a 3–2 lead.

With the score in favor of the Bombers heading into the second quarter, the South Hill squad unleashed an offensive surge, scoring five goals in the quarter while the Golden Flyers only put one past the Bombers’ freshman goalie Connor Thornton.

With the Blue and Gold on top after two quarters, the Golden Flyers fought back, adding six unanswered goals to the scoreboard in the third quarter. The Bombers then scored two to end the third quarter.

The Blue and Gold proved their dominance in the fourth quarter with five goals, all of which were scored with less than eight minutes to play.



The win extends the win streak to three, while the Golden Flyers add to their record loss number with an overall record of 3–8.