Men’s Lacrosse wins first game of the season 17–8

The Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team defeated Lycoming College 17–8 in the Bombers’ first game of the season. The college is now 1–0 on the season while Lycoming drops to 2–1.

The Blue and Gold came out of the gates flying as they went up 4–0 at the 7:43 mark of the first quarter. The opening goal of the 2018 campaign was scored by sophomore attacker Ryan Ozsvath. Two out of the first four goals were scored by junior midfielder Josh Della Puca.

The South Hill squad would not stop there as they led 7–1 heading into the second frame of action. The Warriors had no answer defensively for the Bombers in the first quarter as the Blue and Gold had 20 shots on net compared to Lycoming’s three shots. The Bombers dominated the first quarter with eight faceoffs compared to the Warriors one faceoff win.

Ozsvath opened the scoring in the second quarter making the score 8–1. Lycoming then scored the next two goals of the game. Ozsvath scored his third goal of the game at the 2:12 mark of the second quarter completing the hat trick. Also completing a hat trick in the second quarter was Della Puca who scored his third with 7:33 remaining in the second quarter.

The college went into the half leading the Warriors 11–3. In the first half of the match, the South Hill squad’s offense put up 26 shots on net compared to Lycoming’s eight. Sophomore goaltender Robby Atwood only had to make two saves for the Bombers in the first half, while Lycoming’s goaltender was forced to make nine saves.

The Blue and Gold did not slow down in the second half as the college scored four goals in the third quarter making the score 15–5 heading into the fourth.

Senior attacker Jake Cotton completed a hat-trick of his own at the 12:32 mark of the fourth quarter making the score 16–6. Lycoming would score two more goals this quarter, but it was not enough to make a comeback.

The Bombers finished the game with 48 shots, while Lycoming finished with 31 shots. One of the keys to the college’s victory was the 20 faceoffs the team won compared to the Warriors nine.

Ozsvath finished the game with five goals, Della Puca finished the game with four goals, and Cotton finished with three.

The college is back in action at 4 p.m. March 7, as the Bombers welcome Oswego State to Higgins Stadium.