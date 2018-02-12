Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 12, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

No. 3 wrestling dominates against Wilkes University

  FILE PHOTO/THE ITHACAN
By — Staff Writer
Published: February 12, 2018

The No. 3 ranked Ithaca College wrestling team cruised to a 40–3 victory over Wilkes University on Feb. 9. The Bombers won all but one of their ten bouts against the Colonels, improving their record to 13–2.

Junior 125-lbs Ferdinand Mase kicked things off for the Blue and Gold and set the tone of the match with a 19–2 technical fall. Sophomore 133-lbs Tito Colom followed in Mase’s steps securing a 23–7 technical fall of his own.

In one of the impressive takedowns of the match, 141-lbs sophomore Ben Brisman defeated Colonels senior Matthew Grossman in a 6–2 decision. Entering the bout, Grossman had a 93–14 career record but could not defeat nationally ranked Brisman.

The South Hill squad suffered its only loss of the day when 149-lbs junior Jawan Evans lost to Wilkes senior Josh Evans by a 5–0 decision. From that point on, the college saw nothing but victories. Junior 157-lbs Austin Whitney secured the closest bout of the day with a 11–8 decision.

Senior 165-lbs Nick Velez and 285-lbs junior Jake O’Brien both secured victories through technical falls. Junior Jake Ashcraft, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Division III for his weight class, was victorious through a fall as was sophomore Dalton Elias. Getting wins through major decision were 174-lbs senior Jaison White and 197-lbs freshman Dymir Davis-Carruth.

The Bombers will look to continue their winning streak against SUNY Cortland at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 in Ben Light Gymnasium.

