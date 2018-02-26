Swimming and diving completes Liberty League Championships

The Ithaca College women’s swimming and diving team finished second in the Liberty League Conference Championships while the men’s team finished third.

Freshman Stanley Zaneski won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.02. Junior Jake Hewitt earned third place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:42.79. In the 200-yard medley relay, sophomores Nate Bartalo and Andrew Mikhailichenko, along with junior Bradley Keith and Zaneski, finished second with a time of 1:34.11.

Mikhailichenko earned gold in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:11.05. Bartalo broke a 22-year meet record in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 50.04. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Bartalo, Zaneski, sophomore Dan Meyers and junior Kellen Scanlan, took second place with a time of 1:24.20.

Hewitt finished in first place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:51.06. In the 800-yard freestyle relay, Mikhailichenko, Meyers, Hewitt and senior Marshall Hendlin finished in third place.

In the final day of the tournament, Zaneski finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 46.17. Mikhailichenko also finished in second place in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:04.95.

On the women’s side, senior Nilza Costa finished in third place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:05.03 while freshman Morgan Hoffman-Smith finished in fourth with a time of 5:06.98. In the 200-yard medley relay, freshman Caroline Bissailon, sophomores Paige Landers and Ashley Warren and junior Jaclyn Pezce came in fourth place with a time of 1:48.20.

During the second day of competition, the women’s diving team dominated the tournament and claimed he top five spots in the 1-meter dive. Graduate student Nickie Griesemer took the gold with a score of 505.70 which beat the previous meet record of 443.20. Senior Lindsey Suddaby took second place with a score of 480.25 while senior Anna Belson came in third with a score of 479.65. To round out the top five were seniors Katie Helly and Alyssa Wishart who finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

In the last day of the tournament, Griesemer took home the gold in the 3-meter dive with a score of 536.80. Griesemer was named the Female Diver of the Meet for both of her performances. Costa earned a first place finish in the 1,650-yard freestyle with a time of 17:38.47. Hoffman-Smith came in second with a time of of 17:43.74.

The Bombers will host the NCAA Diving Regionals at 2 p.m. March 2 in the Athletics and Events Center.