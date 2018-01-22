Advertisement
Sports

Swimming and diving earns second at Henry Kumpf Invitational

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
By — Staff Writer
Published: January 22, 2018

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both earned the silver after competing against six teams at the Henry Kumpf Invitational on Jan. 20 in Troy, New York.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute topped the men’s field on the day, outscoring the Bombers with a team score of 663 to the South Hill squad’s 478. The women’s team came closer to defeating RPI, however its score of 572 came up just short to the Engineers’ 609.

The lone gold medalist for the men’s team was Sophomore Andrew Mikhailichenko touched the wall first in the 200yard breaststroke with a time of 2:09.77. Mikhailichenko also swam to a third-place finish in the 200yard individual medley with a time of 2:02.02.

Graduate student Nickie Griesemer and senior Katie Helly took home first-place finishes in the onemeter and threemeter dives, respectively. Seniors Lindsey Suddaby and Anna Belson racked up top-four scores in the onemeter dive as well.

Along with the team’s second-place finish, junior Jake Hewitt brought home two silvers and one gold for the Bombers.

Hewitt’s time of 10:23.38 in the 1,000yard freestyle was only bested by sophomore Trevor Maxfield of RPI, who won by a little more than ten seconds. Sophomore Patrick Daly finished in third place with a time of 10:36.10.

Hewitt was also bested by Maxfield in the 500yard freestyle. Hewitt clocked in at 5:04.02 while Maxfield outswam him by nearly 13 seconds with a time of 4:51.40.

Freshman Morgan Hoffman-Smith also swam the second-fastest time in the 1,000yard freestyle for the Blue and Gold with a time of 10:55.03. Hoffman-Smith also collected a silver in the 500yard freestyle with a time of 5:19.57.

Senior Nilza Costa’s time of 2:16.58 put her in second place in the 200yard butterfly. Costa also finished in third place in the 200yard freestyle after clocking in 2:02.57.

Mikhailichenko and Daly were not the only Bombers to earn a bronze medal at the meet. Senior Marshall Hendlin secured a third-place finish in the 200yard backstroke with a time of 2:03.98.

Both 400yard freestyle teams won medals on the day. The women’s relay team of Costa, Hoffman-Smith and juniors Jaclyn Pecze and Genevieve Tripler recorded a second-place time of 3:45.45. Pecze also chalked up the third-best time in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:18.10.

The men’s relay team of Hendlin, sophomores Daniel Meyers and Nate Bartalo and junior Kellen Scanlan were awarded the bronze with its time of 3:20.42.

As for the men’s diving team, freshman Justin Moczynski earned third place in the threemeter dive with a score of 250.80.

The Bombers will return to the pools Jan. 27 when they compete against Alfred University in Alfred, New York.  

Andrew Sullivan can be reached at asullivan@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @acsullivan22

