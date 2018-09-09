Tennis opens up fall season at two invitationals

Early on the morning of Sept. 8 was the kick off to a brand new fall season for the Ithaca College tennis teams. The day was jam packed with tournaments for both the men’s and women’s teams. The men’s team was in action at the St. Lawrence Invitational while the women’s team played at the Mary Hosking Invitational.

The men’s team had many players finding success on the courts, including the performance of sophomore George Lomas who won the D flight semi-final round of the tournament.

Bombers freshman Jon Tuerk won 8–5 in the C flight quarter final round against Hobart College junior Colin Molloy. Junior Liam Spiegel made it to the quarter final, but lost to Hobart freshman Thomas Shung.

The South Hill squad also had three competitors in the flight B quarter final.The one win came from junior Colten Lavery against Peter Huang, sophomore from the University of Rochester, with a score of 8–2. Unfortunately, junior Sam Fried and senior Michael Gardiner fell short of advancement in the same round.

In flight A, junior Minos Stavrakas moved into the semi-final round with an 8–2 victory over St. Lawrence sophomore Leo Romanetz.

The women’s team also had its share of wins today as seniors Caroline Dunn and Kathryn Shaffer both had flight B victories at the Hosking Invitational. Dunn won against William Smith senior Alex Greenberg with a score of 8–3, while Shaffer beat St. Lawrence sophomore Grace van Tartwijk.

Matches continue for both invitationals at 9 a.m. Sept. 8.