The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

March 4, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Three divers qualify for NCAA championships at regional meet

By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: March 4, 2019

Three Ithaca College divers qualified for the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships after placing in the top six at the NCAA Diving Regionals on March 1 and 2 in Rochester, New York. Graduate student Anna Belson, sophomore Jocelyn Pawcio, and sophomore Justin Moczynski all competed on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards.

Belson was the star for the Bombers, claiming first place on both boards. She started off the weekend with a win on the 3-meter board. She earned an overall score with 493.75, averaging a 44.89 over her 11 dives.

Pawcio was close behind Belson with her third-place finish, which qualified her for her first trip the national championships. She posted a lifetime best, scoring 478.50. It was a season-best performance by more than 27 points.

Belson kept her momentum going through the 1-meter dive, where she also earned first-place. She scored a 485.70, which was 34 points better than the second-place finisher. Pawcio again had a strong performance, taking fourth place with a 423.55.

Moczynski was the lone representative of the men’s swimming and diving team, but he was also able to punch his ticket to nationals on the 3-meter board. He scored a 478.45 to come in sixth place. He also took ninth on the 1-meter board with a score of 427.80.

The Bombers will be back in action at a time to be announced March 20–23 in Greensboro, North Carolina for the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships.

