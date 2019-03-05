Three divers qualify for NCAA championships at regional meet

Three Ithaca College divers qualified for the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships after placing in the top six at the NCAA Diving Regionals on March 1 and 2 in Rochester, New York. Graduate student Anna Belson, sophomore Jocelyn Pawcio, and sophomore Justin Moczynski all competed on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards.

Belson was the star for the Bombers, claiming first place on both boards. She started off the weekend with a win on the 3-meter board. She earned an overall score with 493.75, averaging a 44.89 over her 11 dives.

Pawcio was close behind Belson with her third-place finish, which qualified her for her first trip the national championships. She posted a lifetime best, scoring 478.50. It was a season-best performance by more than 27 points.

Belson kept her momentum going through the 1-meter dive, where she also earned first-place. She scored a 485.70, which was 34 points better than the second-place finisher. Pawcio again had a strong performance, taking fourth place with a 423.55.

Moczynski was the lone representative of the men’s swimming and diving team, but he was also able to punch his ticket to nationals on the 3-meter board. He scored a 478.45 to come in sixth place. He also took ninth on the 1-meter board with a score of 427.80.

The Bombers will be back in action at a time to be announced March 20–23 in Greensboro, North Carolina for the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships.