Track and field compete at John Thomas Terrier Classic

The men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to Boston University for the first day of the John Thomas Terrier Classic on Jan. 25.

Friday’s schedule was almost all women’s events with the exception of the men’s distance medley.

The women’s 4x400 “A” relay team placed 23rd overall out of 38 teams with a time of 4:04.07. The team consisted of sophomore Sarah Lachenmayr, freshman Kristina Hoefler, junior Lindsay Scott and freshman Katelyn Hutchison.

Senior Catherine Larkin placed 21st out 33 runners in the 60–meter hurdles with a time of 9.79 seconds.

In the 800–meter run, Scott and junior Jessica Competiello placed 83rd and 86th, respectively, out of 120 runners with times of 2:25.97 and 2:26.65.

Junior runner Meghan Burd placed third overall in the 60–meter dash with a time of 8.04 seconds. Fellow junior runner Amanda Wetmore placed sixth with a time of 8.12 seconds.

In the field events, freshman Grace Merchant led the South Hill squad in the high jump placing 19th overall with a height of 1.55 meters.

In the lone men’s event, the Bomber’s “A” team placed seventh overall in the distance medley with a time of 10:14.28. The team was composed of senior Daniel Hart, junior Daniel Harden-Marshall and sophomores Alec Hofer and Chris Singer.

Next up for the Blue and Gold is the Ithaca Bomber Invitational and Multi meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at the A&E Center.