Track and Field competes at AARTFCC championships

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships on March 2 and March 3 at the Athletics and Events Center. The men’s team finished in fourth place while the women’s team finished in second place.

The highlight for the men’s team was junior Martin Desmery setting a new school record in the pole vault with a vault of 4.71 meters, beating the previous record of 4.70 meters set by teammate David Dorsey last February.

The 4×200-meter relay team of juniors Alex Arika and Elliott Place and sophomores Christopher Yeates and Evan Jones finished in second place, while the 4×400-meter relay team of senior Gerardo Munoz, junior Derek Howes and sophomores Daniel Harden-Marshall and Rob Greenwald finished in fifth place.

Senior Seth Abbott placed first in the 1,000-meter run, while Harden-Marshall finished third in the 200-meter dash.

For the women, graduate student Katherine Pitman set a new NCAA Division III record in the pole vault with a vault of 4.27 meters, winning the event by almost two feet.

The distance medley relay squad of seniors Taryn Cordani and Sierra Grazia, junior Britney Swarthout and sophomore Alexandria Rheaume finished second.

Senior Kassandra Reagan finished in second place in the pentathlon, while senior Amber Edwards beat her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in third place overall in the event.

Sophomore Estelle Yedynak won the high jump, while Rheaume placed fourth in the 200-meter dash.

This was the first-ever running of the brand new AARTFCC championships. Junior distance runner Owen Memelo said he was happy with how the weekend turned out.

“It was a pretty cool atmosphere, and we as a team had a lot of good performances,” Memelo said. “It was really cool having it at home. We were able to get fired up every time we saw the ‘Ithaca Bombers’ emblem on the walls.”

The winter season’s concluding meet will take place at the NCAA Championships. The Bomber athletes who participate will be competing at 9 a.m. March 9–10 at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Alabama.