Track and field competes in Empire 8 Conference Championship

On April 22, the Ithaca College men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the Empire 8 Conference Championship in Rochester, New York, at Nazareth College.

The men’s team placed third in the competition, behind Utica College and Stevens Institute of Technology.

Senior Larry Cass took home the first place mark in the hammer throw with a distance of 54.24 meters. Cass set a new Empire 8 conference record with his throw in the competition.

In the 4×400 relay, junior Gerardo Munoz, sophomore Derek Howes, and freshmen Robert Greenwald and Daniel Harden-Marshall finished the race with a time of 3:20.86.

Sophomore John Blake placed second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. His time was 9:34.23.

Harden-Marshall also took second place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.54 and placed second in the long jump with a distance of 6.79 meters.

Senior Andrew Ward came in second place in the high jump at 1.75 meters.

Junior David Dorsey tied for third in the pole-vault with the height of 4.20 meters.

The women’s track and field team finished their competition in first place. St. John Fisher College placed second while Stevens took the third place spot. This is the team’s 13th win in 14 years.

Senior Francesca Boylan finished in first place in the javelin throw with a distance of 34.45 meters. She also came in second place in the hammer throw with a distance of 46.82 meters and in first place in the shot put with a throw of 12.03 meters.

Senior Brandy Smith placed first in the discus with a distance of 48.26 meters, setting a new Empire 8 record. She also placed first in the hammer throw with a distance of 46.87 meters.

Senior Katherine Pitman finished first in the pole vault and set a new conference record reaching a height of 4.10 meters.

Sophomore Jordan Beckley finished in first place in the long jump with a jump of 5.28 meters.

In the 4×100-meter relay, junior Amber Edwards, freshmen Alexandria Rheaume and Amanda Wetmore, and sophomore Lusmer Quintana placed first in the race with a time of 48.99.

Edwards also won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.32.

The next race for the Bombers is at 3 p.m. April 25 at Cornell University for the team’s annual Tuesday Meet.