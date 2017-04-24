Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 24, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Track and field competes in Empire 8 Conference Championship

Track and field competes in Empire 8 Conference Championship
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY ASH WILLIAMS
By The Ithacan — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: April 24, 2017

On April 22, the Ithaca College men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the Empire 8 Conference Championship in Rochester, New York, at Nazareth College.

The men’s team placed third in the competition, behind Utica College and Stevens Institute of Technology.

Senior Larry Cass took home the first place mark in the hammer throw with a distance of 54.24 meters. Cass set a new Empire 8 conference record with his throw in the competition.

In the 4×400 relay, junior Gerardo Munoz, sophomore Derek Howes, and freshmen Robert Greenwald and Daniel Harden-Marshall finished the race with a time of 3:20.86.

Sophomore John Blake placed second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. His time was 9:34.23.

Harden-Marshall also took second place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.54 and placed second in the long jump with a distance of 6.79 meters.

Senior Andrew Ward came in second place in the high jump at 1.75 meters.

Junior David Dorsey tied for third in the pole-vault with the height of 4.20 meters.

The women’s track and field team finished their competition in first place. St. John Fisher College placed second while Stevens took the third place spot. This is the team’s 13th win in 14 years.

Senior Francesca Boylan finished in first place in the javelin throw with a distance of 34.45 meters. She also came in second place in the hammer throw with a distance of 46.82 meters and in first place in the shot put with a throw of 12.03 meters.

Senior Brandy Smith placed first in the discus with a distance of 48.26 meters, setting a new Empire 8 record. She also placed first in the hammer throw with a distance of 46.87 meters.

Senior Katherine Pitman finished first in the pole vault and set a new conference record reaching a height of 4.10 meters.

Sophomore Jordan Beckley finished in first place in the long jump with a jump of 5.28 meters.

In the 4×100-meter relay, junior Amber Edwards, freshmen Alexandria Rheaume and Amanda Wetmore, and sophomore Lusmer Quintana placed first in the race with a time of 48.99.

Edwards also won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.32.

The next race for the Bombers is at 3 p.m. April 25 at Cornell University for the team’s annual Tuesday Meet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Track and field competes in Empire 8 Conference Championship

Track and field competes in Empire 8 Conference Championship

By The Ithacan | Apr 24, 2017

Baseball keeps winning streak alive with two wins

Baseball keeps winning streak alive with two wins

By | Apr 24, 2017

Crew travels to Worcester, Massachusetts to compete

Crew travels to Worcester, Massachusetts to compete

By | Apr 24, 2017

Trending Stories

Writer speaks about foreign policy under Trump administration

Writer speaks about foreign policy under Trump administration

By | Apr 23, 2017

Mathematician discusses harmful impact of data in society

Mathematician discusses harmful impact of data in society

By | Apr 21, 2017

Former IC student pleads guilty for possessing child pornography

Former IC student pleads guilty for possessing child pornography

By , | Apr 21, 2017

Related Articles

Track and field competes in Pennsylvania April 13-15

Track and field competes in Pennsylvania April 13-15

By | Apr 16, 2017

Track and field teams compete at Coach P Invitational

Track and field teams compete at Coach P Invitational

By | Apr 9, 2017

Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams had multiple high finishes at the Mulhenberg Invitational on April 1–2.

Track and field teams compete at Muhlenberg Invitational

By | Apr 3, 2016

Comments

Related Topics

Alexandria RheaumeAmanda WetmoreAmber EdwardsAndrew WardBombersBrandy SmithCornell UniversityDaniel Harden-MarshallDavid DorseyDerek HowesEmpire 8 Conference ChampionshipFrancesca BoylanGerardo MunozJohn BlakeJordan BeckleyKatherine PitmanLarry CassLusmer Quintanamen’s and women’s track and field teamsNazareth CollegeRobert GreenwaldSt. John Fisher CollegeStevens Institute of TechnologyUtica College