Track and field competes in Pennsylvania April 13-15

Both the Ithaca College men’s and women’s track and field squads competed April 13–15 at various meets.

The two Bomber teams were dispersed among the Pennsylvania area, competing at the Kutztown University Mondschein Multi in Kutztown, the Bucknell Bison Outdoor Classic in Lewisburg at Bucknell University and the Greyhound Invitational in Bethlehem at Moravian College.

Two members of the men’s squad traveled to Kutztown and ran in the decathlon on April 13–14. Junior Seth Abbott finished in fifth place April 14, totaling 6,190 points, which was just 36 points shy of eclipsing the school record.

Freshman Connor Florczyk finished in 19th place April 14 with a score of 4,857.

The field portion of the men’s team competed at Bucknell. Senior Larry Cass earned a 12th–place finish in the hammer throw with a distance of 53.46 meters. Freshman Joseph Nally also finished in 12th with his 4.50 meter–vault in the pole vault.

Junior David Dorsey and freshman Alex Dempsey also competed in the pole vault, and both came in 16th and 22nd place, respectively.

At the Greyhound Invitational, freshman Daniel Harden-Marshall earned the Bombers’ lone first-place victory in 400-meter dash. Harden-Marshall outran Moravian’s senior Cory Taggert by a little less than four-tenths of a second with his time of 48.57 seconds.

The South Hill squad’s A and B 4×100-meter relay teams earned second and third place, respectively. The A team, comprised of senior Roosevelt Lee, sophomore Jake Dombek, Harden-Marshall, and freshman Sean Reardon clocked in at 43.51 seconds.

The B team of sophomores Peter McGowan, Alex Arika and Kyle Davis along with freshman Evan Jones recorded a time of 44.59 seconds.

The 4×400-meter relay A team of Harden-Marshall, junior Gerardo Munoz, sophomore Derek Howes and freshman Robert Greenwald, earned the bronze with a time of 3:23.12.

The women’s track and field team was also split up this past weekend between Greyhound Invitational and the Bucknell Bison Outdoor Classic.

At the Greyhound Invitational, freshman Sarah Rudge finished in second place in the 1,500-meter run just behind Ramapo College’s junior Paris Hughes when she dashed for a time of 4:47.48. Hughes won with a time of 4:46.94.

In the 200-meter dash, freshman Alexandria Rheaume’s time of 25.58 was just two-one hundredths of a second behind the first-place victor in Monmouth University’s senior Antoinette Isekenegbe. Rheaume also finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.56.

The Bombers’ 4×100-meter relay A team of sophomore Lusmer Quintana, Rheaume, freshman Amanda Wetmore, and junior Amber Edwards finished in fourth place with a time of 49.99 seconds.

Edwards crossed the finish line in fourth place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.17 seconds.

Sophomore Viktoria Schultz was the fourth-place finisher in 800-meter run for the South Hill squad with a time of 2:20.88.

At Bucknell, senior Katherine Pitman’s 4.00-meter vault in the pole vault earned her a second place finish in the pole vault.

In the 5,000-meter run, junior Taryn Cordani’s time of 16:35.71 was the fourth-best in the field.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will return to action at 10 a.m. April 22 in Rochester, New York for the Empire 8 Championships hosted by Nazareth College.