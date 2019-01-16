Track and Field competes in Ramapo Invitational

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at 10:30 a.m. January 11 at the Ramapo Invitational in New York, New York.

The women’s team swept the podium for the 800–meter dash. Junior runner Sarah Rudge topped the field with a time of 2:22.78, and senior runner Britney Swarthout and junior runner Maggie Nickerson rounded out the top 3, with times of 2:23.39 and 2:23.86 respectively.

Freshman hurdler Logan Bruce placed third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.42 seconds.

In the field events, the Bombers continued to dominate by sweeping the podium in the shotput and weight throw. Junior thrower Kendall Wellaur won both events with a distance of 11.78 meters in the shotput and 13.77 meters in the weight throw. Sophomore throwers Samantha Healy and Ariyahna Bernard placed second and third respectively in both events, with distances of 10.77 meters and 10.61 meters in the shot put and 13.76 and 13.24 in the weight throw.

On the men’s side, junior thrower Harrison Buttrick placed first in the weight throw with a distance of 13.59 meters.

Junior Daniel Harden-Marshall won the long jump with a distance of 6.83 meters.

The men’s “A” team for the 4x400–meter relay placed second overall with a time of 3:26.86. The team was composed of senior runner Derek Howes, Harden-Marshall, and junior runners Rob Greenwald and Evan Jones.

Sophomore runners Chris Singer placed first in the one mile race, with a time of 4:20.07.

Junior runners Forest Stewart and Christopher Tinti placed first and third respectively in the 5000–meter dash with times of 15:28.64 and 15:49.00.

As a team, the women placed first overall with 197.5 points and the men placed second with 111 points.

The Bombers look to keep rolling at 1 p.m. Jan.19 at the Ithaca Home Quad with SUNY Brockport, SUNY Oneonta and Moravian College in Ithaca.