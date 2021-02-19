Track and field teams hold their first intrasquad scrimmages

As the first team to return to competition at Ithaca College, the men’s indoor track and field team held an intrasquad meet on Feb. 13 followed by the women’s team on Feb. 14 at Glazer Arena in the Athletics and Event Center. This meet included only members of the team and will not count toward any league or NCAA competition record.

The men’s team competed in 10 events: the 55-meter dash, 300-meter dash, 600-meter run, 2000-meter run, 55-meter hurdles, 4×200-meter relay, pole vault, long jump, shot put and weight throw. The women’s team competed in the same events with the addition of high jump, triple jump and the 4000-meter run.

Junior Matthew Tai placed first in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.70 seconds and was closely followed by freshmen Sam Panzer and Aaron Davis, who tied at 6.80. Junior Steven Floros finished in third at 6.90 seconds. Sophomore Tia Jones won the 55-meter dash for the women’s team in just 7.30 seconds, and was followed by freshman Kat Gomez at 7.40 and sophomore Sara Brown at 7.50.

Gomez took first this time around in the 300-meter dash with a time of 41.90, while junior Katelyn Hutchison placed second in 42.00 seconds and senior Sarah Lachenmayr in third at 45.10. For the men’s squad, sophomore Andy Frank pulled away with first place in the 300-meter dash in just 35.60 seconds. Sophomore Nate Oczkowski then placed second followed by senior Zach Woodruff in third.

Junior Zach Wachs finished first in the 600-meter run in 1:24.80 minutes, with freshmen Conor Ryan and Jon Sadanaga coming in second and third. Junior Lauren Lobdell ran away with first in the event for the women’s team with a time of 1:38.30 minutes. Junior Paloma De Monte finished close behind in 1:38.50, and first-year graduate student Maggie Nickerson placed third in 1:38.90 minutes.

Senior Parley Hannan was the only competitor for the women’s team in the 2000-meter run with a time of 6:22.90. The women’s team held a 4000-meter run that senior Kelly Farrell took first in at 15:40.60 minutes, with sophomore Meredith Garrity placing second and junior Isabel Johnston coming in third. First-year graduate student Jacob Lange took first in the 2000-meter run for the men’s team in 5:45.60 minutes, followed by seniors Josh Endy and Stephen Malenowski.

Junior Dan Monchek led the men’s team in the 55-meter hurdles in a time of 7.80 seconds, and Oczkowski followed just 0.1 seconds behind. Freshman Matt Morgan finished in third. As the only three competitors, junior Logan Bruce took the win for the women’s team in just eight seconds, followed by sophomore Grace Clark and then senior Sydney Strelec.

Sophomore Ava Fowler and Johnston teamed up with Garrity and Hannan to win the 4×200-meter relay for the women’s team in 1:53 minutes. Frank, Tai, Floros and Panzer came out on top for the men with a time of 1:35.90.

Moving into the field events, junior Dom Mikula won the pole vault for the men’s team after jumping 4.90 meters. Freshman Brendan Sheehan placed second followed by sophomore Callum Howald in third. Junior Meghan Matheny jumped 3.40 meters to take first for the women’s team, senior Juliann Terry took second and freshman Sara Altonen finished in third.

After taking third in the 55-meter dash, Brown came out on top in the long jump, leaping over the 5.05-meter mark. Sophomores Moriah Byrd and Ayenaliz Velasquez finished second and third within just 0.01 meters of one another. Freshman Spencer Whitmore took first place for the men’s team, jumping 6.43 meters, with Monchek and Davis tying for second at 6.31 meters.

Bruce won the high jump, leaping over the 1.65 meter mark, and Bernard and Byrd came in behind her. Clark took her first win of the day in the triple jump, hitting 10.33 meters, followed by senior Molly Sear and freshman Ashanti Stanley.

Junior Justin Showstead tossed 13.91 meters in the shot put to take home first, followed by junior Luke Tobia and Sheehan. Senior Ariyahna Bernard finished first for the women’s team, tossing 11.92 meters, with senior Samantha Healy and Bruce placing second and third.

Tobia was the only competitor in the final event of the meets for the men’s team in the weight throw, throwing 17.29 meters. Bernard took home her second win of the day after throwing 15.23 meters. Healy followed in second again, and senior Liana Shames threw for third place.

The team’s next intrasquad meet will be held Feb. 27 for the men’s squad and Feb. 28 for the women at Glazner Arena in the Athletics and Events Center.

Editor’s note: Follow The Ithacan’s website for future game stories.