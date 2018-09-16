Volleyball drops final two games in Wittenberg Invitational

The Ithaca College women’s volleyball team continued tournament play today with a double header at the annual Wittenberg Invitational in Springfield, Ohio. They lost to the University of Mary Washington 2–3 and Hope College 0–3.

In the first game, the Bombers took on the University of Mary Washington, and it was a battle to the finish that went into a fifth set. The Eagles took the first set with a score of 25–18. The South Hill squad took the next two sets with scores of 25–21 and 26–24.

The No. 8 Bombers started off the fourth set strong, but UMW came back to win the last two sets with leading effort from junior outside hitter Savannah Powers, who had 13 kills. Sophomore setter Wren Berry also added 21 assists for the Eagles. Sophomore outside hitter Reagan Stone contributed 15 kills for the Bombers.

However, the second game did not go as planned for the Blue and Gold. They dropped all three sets to No. 17 Hope College. The Flying Dutch won this match 25–17, 25–14, and 25–20. Despite the loss, the Bombers gave a fighting effort with nine kills from Stone. Senior outside hitter Katie Evans added six kills on .332 hitting success.

In the middle, junior setter Caitlyn Floyd dished out 18 assists and two digs.

The South Hill squad started off this week 5–1 and is now on a four-game losing streak heading into next week. They look for consistent help from their team to try and improve the record of 5–5.

The Blue and Gold will return to action 5 p.m. Sept. 21 in Canton, New York to take on the 8–3 St. Lawrence Saints in the Liberty League opener.