Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 6, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Weekend Preview: Seven sports teams prepare for competition

Weekend Preview: Seven sports teams prepare for competition
  CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN
Senior Trevor Thompson at the contact point in his swing during the Bombers' home game against SUNY Oneonta. The team travels to Elmira, New York to play Elmira College in a triple header April 8 and April 9.
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 6, 2017

With the season in full swing, here’s what’s happening this weekend for the Ithaca College spring sports teams.

The baseball team has three games in Elmira, New York, this weekend against Elmira College. On April 8, the team plays a doubleheader with games starting at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Then, the Bombers take on Elmira for one last contest on April 9 at 1 p.m. After dropping a game earlier this week to SUNY Brockport, the team is looking to get back on track with a win this weekend.

Softball is home to a pair of doubleheaders this weekend. On April 8, the South Hill squad takes on Nazareth College at Kostrinsky Field at 1 and 3 p.m. Following this, the Bombers will face St. John Fisher College on April 9 at 1 and 3 p.m. The Bombers won both games in a doubleheader against Houghton College this past Wednesday.

The men’s lacrosse team travels for a conference matchup against Nazareth College in Rochester, New York, on April 8 at 1 p.m. After two consecutive heartbreaking overtime losses, the team wants to improve their record.

Women’s lacrosse is home April 7 at 4 p.m. against SUNY Geneseo in a nonconference matchup. A win this weekend would keep its undefeated home record alive after dropping a game to the nationally ranked William Smith College on April 4.

Men’s tennis plays on April 8 in Ewing, New Jersey, to take on The College of New Jersey at 9 a.m. The team looks to remain undefeated in conference play.

Women’s tennis has an away match on April 8 against The College of New Jersey at 11 a.m. After dropping a match to the University of Rochester at home April 4, the team hopes they will be able to get a win on the road.

Men’s and women’s crew have competitions all weekend on the Cayuga Inlet. Starting at 11 a.m. on April 8, the men’s team takes on Rochester Institute of Technology, while the women’s team takes on RIT and the University of Rochester. Then, at 11 a.m. April 9, the men’s and women’s teams both take on SUNY Geneseo and St. John Fisher College.

Men’s and women’s track and field teams head to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to compete in the Coach P Invitational beginning at 10 a.m. The women’s team is coming off to a great start to the season with five first-place wins in last week’s Muhlenberg Invitational. The men’s team is looking to get first place after coming up short at the invitational.

Women’s golf is traveling to Poughkeepsie, New York, for this weekend’s Vassar College Invitational beginning at 12 p.m. The golf team opens up its spring season after its spring trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

  • Baseball at 1 and 3:30 p.m. April 8 and 1 p.m. April 9 at Elmira College.
  • Softball at 1 and 3 p.m. April 8 at Nazareth College and 1 and 3 p.m. April 9 against St. John Fisher College.
  • Men’s lacrosse at 1 p.m. April 8 at Nazareth College.
  • Women’s lacrosse at 4 p.m. April 7 against SUNY Geneseo.
  • Men’s tennis at 9 a.m. April 8 at The College of New Jersey.
  • Women’s tennis at 11 a.m. April 8 at The College of New Jersey.
  • Men’s crew at 11 a.m. April 8 against Rochester Institute of Technology. They also compete at 11 a.m. April 9 against SUNY Geneseo and St. John Fisher College.
  • Women’s crew at 11 a.m. April 8 against Rochester Institute of Technology and the University of Rochester. They also compete at 11 a.m. April 9 against SUNY Geneseo and St. John Fisher College.
  • Men’s and women’s track and field at 10 a.m. April 8 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the Coach P Invitational.
  • Women’s golf at 12 p.m. on April 8 and April 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York, for the Vassar College Invitational.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Weekend Preview: Seven sports teams prepare for competition

Weekend Preview: Seven sports teams prepare for competition

By | Apr 6, 2017

Ithaca College men’s tennis sweeps Houghton College 9–0

Ithaca College men’s tennis sweeps Houghton College 9–0

By | Apr 6, 2017

Softball sweeps Houghton College in doubleheader

Softball sweeps Houghton College in doubleheader

By | Apr 6, 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College offers free summer housing to international students

College offers free summer housing to international students

By | Apr 4, 2017

Aidan Quigley named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

Aidan Quigley named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

By | Apr 3, 2017

New Public Safety director outlines his plans for the future

New Public Safety director outlines his plans for the future

By | Apr 3, 2017

Related Articles

Both crew and track and field have their first meets of the spring season. Baseball, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, and men’s tennis are away.

Weekend Preview: Spring sports are on the road

By | Mar 31, 2017

Weekend Preview: Spring sports are in full swing

Weekend Preview: Spring sports are in full swing

By | Mar 24, 2017

Weekend preview: Four teams prepare for home competition

Weekend preview: Four teams prepare for home competition

By | Mar 3, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

baseball teamBethlehemBomberscayuga inletCoach P InvitationalElmiraElmira CollegeEwingHoughton CollegeKostrinsky Fieldmen’s and women’s crewmen’s and women’s track and field teamsmen’s lacrosse teamMens TennisMuhlenberg InvitationalMyrtle BeachNazareth CollegeNew JerseyNew YorkPennsylvaniaPoughkeepsieRochesterRochester Institute of Technologysoftball teamSouth CarolinaSouth Hill squadspring sports teamsSt. John Fisher CollegeSUNY-BrockportSUNY-GeneseoThe College of New JerseyUniversity of RochesterVassar College InvitationalWilliam Smith CollegeWomen's golfwomen's lacrosseWomen's Tennis