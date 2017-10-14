Weekend preview: South Hill squad looks to stay hot

The halfway point of the semester is steadily approaching and Ithaca College’s fall teams are looking to hit their strides before it’s too late.

Field hockey kicks off its weekend at home Oct. 13 against the University of Rochester at 4 p.m. The Bombers will take on William Smith College on the road Oct. 15. at 1 p.m. Two wins this weekend will improve the Bombers’ conference record to 3–2.

The men’s soccer team will be on the road all weekend as it travels to Saratoga Springs, New York, Oct. 13 to take on No. 22 Skidmore College. On Oct. 14, they have a matchup against Union College in Schenectady, New York.

The women’s soccer team has the luxury of staying home and playing the same opponents as its male counterparts as it plays Skidmore College Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. and Union College Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.

Volleyball will take its five game winning streak to Michigan this weekend for the Midwest Invitational. On Oct. 13 the Bombers will face Hope College at 4 p.m. and Elmhurst College at 6:30 p.m. in Holland, Michigan. On Oct. 14 they will take on Ohio Wesleyan University at noon and No. 6 Calvin College at 2 p.m. in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The football team will put its three–game winning streak on the line Oct. 14 when its the road for Troy, New York, to take on Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at 1 p.m. The Bombers are coming off of a 46–6 thrashing of the University of Rochester and RPI is looking to rebound from a 30–0 loss to Hobart College.

The men’s cross-country team will be splitting up this weekend as half of the team will travel to Rochester, New York, for the Rochester Yellowjacket Invitational and the other half will join the women’s cross-country team in Elsah, Illinois for the Principia Cowbell Classic.

Sculling has Amherst, Massachusetts in its sights this week as it participates in the Seven Sisters Regatta Oct. 14 at 8 a.m.

The golf team’s fall season comes to a close this weekend as they will head south for the NYU Invitational Oct. 14–15. This is the Bomber’s last event until March 2018.

