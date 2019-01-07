Women’s basketball drops OT thriller to William Smith

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team fell to William Smith College 76–69 in a Liberty League Conference matchup Jan. 5. The loss dropped the Bombers record to 8–3 overall and 3–1 within the conference.

The Bombers had a strong first quarter and took an 11 point lead into the second quarter. They immediately turned that lead into a 23–8 advantage within the first 55 seconds after a layup from junior guard KellyAnne O’Reilly. The Herons then proceeded to fight back, eventually getting the lead to single digits after a jump shot from William Smith senior guard Olivia Hughes with 5:06 left remaining in the first half.

The Blue and Gold built the lead back to double digits after two free-throws by junior forward Cassidy O’Malley and a layup from sophomore guard Grace Cannon, but a subsequent 10–0 run from the Herons ended the half with the Bombers lead at only 30–29.

The South Hill squad responded with a 6–0 run of their own to open the second half, but William Smith came back with seven straight points to tie the score at 36. The Bombers and Herons would trade points for the remainder of the quarter, but the Herons were able to take a 48–45 lead into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter would prove to be tight, with the score tied three different times. The Bombers were able to jump out to a four–point lead after two straight scores from sophomore forward Abbi Field, but the Herons knotted it up at 53-all with a jump shot and a free throw with approximately five minutes remaining. O’Reilly would respond by sinking a three to give the South Hill squad a lead, but the Herons answered with six straight points to take a 59–56 edge. Senior guard Annie Giannone sank a three-pointer with 18-seconds remaining to force overtime.

The two squads traded points in the beginning of the extra frame, but the Herons were able to pull away and grind out a seven-point victory over the Blue and Gold.

The Bombers were led by Giannone, who had 16 points. O’Reilly also added 13 points, and senior guard Allie Tunick chipped in 10 points.

The Blue and Gold return to action at 5 p.m. Jan. 8 against Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.